On The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Page on Steam, The Release Date Is Briefly Indicated

The Steam page for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been launched, which briefly indicates the release date of the upcoming adventure game from EA.

Although it has since been edited, the Steam page for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor originally listed the game’s release date as March 16, 2023 (as TheGamer noted).

Shortly after, the release date was changed to “Soon”, which suggests that the date was announced by mistake. However, the date coincides with what we have already heard about EA projects — last month the company announced that it would release an unspecified game from the “main IP” until March 31.

However, there is some news in the description of the Steam page about what fans can expect from the game. “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes place five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” the page says. “Cal needs to be one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit as he continues to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy.”

To bridge the five-year gap between the games, Lucasfilm is creating a book, scheduled for release on March 7, which will take place between Fallen Order and Survivor.

The sequel to Fallen Order was announced with a teaser in May 2022, which you can watch below:

In November, EA CEO Andrew Wilson explained why the company is launching the game with less marketing or build-up.

“The nature of marketing in our industry has changed significantly over the last five or six years,” Wilson shared. “You may remember that when we launched Apex Legends, we didn’t tell anyone about it for about 48 hours before the community was able to play it.”

In other news, CD Projekt Red announced that it is transferring Gwent to fans and plans to stop active development of the game after 2023.