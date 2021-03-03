On The Run is coming March for Android and iOS

The developer King Digital Entertainment revealed on Tuesday (2) that the mobile runner Crash Bandicoot: On The Run will be released on March 25 for Android and iOS devices.

The mobile game of the Crash franchise will be a tribute to the fans of the saga, presenting scenarios, icons and characters that have marked the marsupial’s 25 years. Its main mechanics are related to the runner style itself, in which players must run through linear maps while dodging obstacles, jumping, collecting resources and defeating classic bosses and enemies.

Despite being free, the title will have microtransactions in-game, with the possibility of customizations through skins and weapons, and the acquisition of improvements and basic construction resources. In addition, it will feature online game modes where friends will be able to compete with each other in asynchronous races.

Until March 25, players will have the option to pre-register via Play Store and App Store, being rewarded with an exclusive Blue Hyena skin to use on launch day.