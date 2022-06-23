On the eve of the premiere of the 8th season, the star of “Southern Charm” Craig Conover explained that Naomi Olindo made a splash

The saga of the relationship between Craig Conover and Naomi Olindo in “Southern Charm” is certainly stormy. Towards the end, it became obvious that they no longer loved each other. Olindo eventually started dating someone else and left the show in 2019, but now she’s back (and alone again) in season 8. The biggest bombshell from the trailer was a discussion between the two exes, where Conover stated that they “hooked up recently.” Given their complicated history and the fact that he was reportedly dating someone else at the same time, I had as many questions as other fans about this situation. Fortunately, the reality star explains some of them before the premiere of the new season on Bravo.

What we know at the moment is that Naomi Olindo apparently had to be “begged” to return to reality TV this year after a cheating scandal and a major breakup with her latest ex. Craig Conover eventually shared that filming with her wasn’t so bad considering they had a few “long overdue” conversations to discuss themselves. Presumably, after or during these conversations, the revelation of the connection came into play. However, in a conversation with Us Weekly, he indicated that their brief affair was not a wild incident, as some fans might believe, and also that he does not regret it. According to Conover:

As hard as it is to talk about some things, I’m happy that it happened. It was just the end, when I could say, “You know what? I finally see what I want for my future and life.” We had a long history together, you know, we knew that just because we hadn’t spoken for four years, we were still dating for three. So, I think her world turned upside down — to find out that [Metul] was cheating on her was terrible. I think temporary consolation is a good word for that. It was good for her, and it was the closure I needed.

But what about the awkward timeline here? Craig Conover met his current girlfriend Paige DeSorbo last year while filming the Bravo crossover “Winter House.” After that, they met by chance, even during Conover’s possible connection with Naomi Olindo during a meeting in Las Vegas. However, he explained to the publication that he and DeSorbo were not “exclusive” yet…

We’ve heard this phrase before, but apparently it’s true. In fact, Paige DeSorbo will appear in the eighth season of “Southern Charm” along with the ex-girlfriend of her new beau. Naomi Olindo even previously shared with the press that she really likes DeSorbo — an opinion that was supported even by Madison Lecroy, Craig Conover’s partner, whom he encountered last season. However, Conover still feels bad about the clumsy filming script for his significant other, who has been in love with him since the early days of Southern Charm, saying:

This is a difficult situation for anyone. I really applaud her for that. You know, I hate that I put her in this position. But she coped with it perfectly.

He continued that Paige DeSorbo “didn’t expect” that they would have to spend so much time with Naomi Olindo in season 8 of Southern Charm. In the trailer, fans actually heard DeSorbo tell Craig Conover that it was “inappropriate.” But now Conover claims that “there’s a lot to ponder,” including how he apparently becomes “combative” with his ex at first for just waltzing back into everyone’s life after a long absence.

To add to the awkwardness, Madison Lecroy was filming the show with her ex-boyfriend Austin Kroll after an equally unpleasant breakup and MLB-related accusations leveled against her during the last reunion. She has since voluntarily demoted to the status of a “friend of the show” rather than the main cast, but that hasn’t stopped these two exes from already shadowing each other in the press whenever they get a chance.

Oh, the tangled web they weave… At least Craig Conover and Naomi Olindo can act like reality TV professionals, am I right? Connect today, June 23, at 21:00. EST to see how things are going during the premiere episode of the 8th season of “Southern Charm” on Bravo, which also airs the next day with a Peacock Premium subscription.