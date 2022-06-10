On the eve of the fraud trial, the “Real Housewives” star Jen Shah has a message for both her “skeptics” and supporters

In March 2021, Jen Shah of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was arrested while filming the show on federal charges of conspiracy to commit electronic fraud and money laundering. Presumably, she was involved in a nationwide telemarketing scheme that deceived vulnerable segments of the population. Some accomplices in the case, including the Shah’s longtime aide Stuart Smith, have already pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. However, the reality TV star insists on her innocence and hopes that her upcoming trial next month will no longer be postponed. In the run-up to these hearings, she had an unexpected message for both her “skeptics” and supporters.

The 48-year-old mother of two mostly refrained from any personal interviews ahead of the trial. However, she recently decided to chat with YouTube Up and Adam! for an almost two-hour story about her personal and legal situation. The host asked how Jen Shah feels about the negative reaction she received in March for the release of the official “Free Jen Shah” product line in light of the very serious allegations against her. The Shah replied,

My answer to any of the skeptics, two words: Shah Squad. This is my answer.

The Bravo graduate explained that her fans were the ones who came up with the idea of the “Free Jen Shah” movement on social networks, and not herself, after the initial arrest. She got a little emotional when talking about the supportive side of the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” fan base, saying:

My Shah’s squad, this is my army. They are my family there. These are the people who stood by me and supported me. They are part of my extended family, because they are the ones who give me the positive motivation that makes me understand: “We believe in you, and you inspire me, and you have changed my life.” So, I love my team “Shah” and appreciate it. Not everyone has a team, but I have the best.

In her opinion, merch (which included such statements as “Not guilty”, “The Shah’s Squad” and “Shahmazing”) was much more important than what critics perceived. Jen Shah shared that it is a symbol of her innocence and the rule of law. She said,

“Free Jen Shah” is not just about me or about something bigger. “Free Jen Shah” is really free not only for me, but I feel that it is an example for everyone who is wrongly accused of something. … “Liberate Gen Shah” essentially means that you support the constitution.

Fans remember how Jen Shah said in the second season of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” that she would like to hire Kim Kardashian to her legal team. Kardashian has long been speaking on behalf of those sentenced to death, long sentences for drugs and wrongfully accused of being released from prison. (And she passed the baby bar exam on her way to becoming a full-fledged lawyer.) Well, during her sit-down interview, Shah stated that she was “very serious” about hiring Kardashian because she respects these efforts on behalf of the black community in particular and her being on the “right side of justice.”

The favorite of the series “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” herself struggled with her fraud case. She tried twice to get the charges dropped completely, but to no avail. In addition, Jen Shah and her legal team also demanded that RHSLC footage not be used as evidence in court. According to Law360 on this front, the judge ruled that prosecutors should “stay away” from reality TV footage, but can use relevant clips such as Shah getting a search warrant on camera. Speaking about Up and Adam!, Shah reiterated that her constant efforts are aimed at proving her innocence. She stated,

For me, this is the only option for me, it’s to fight to show everyone who jumped on the bandwagon so quickly and made assumptions, and you know what? I’m innocent. You are fighting to protect your name and the name of your family. I’m fighting for my family.

Jury selection for the trial of Jen Shah begins on July 18. Come here to learn more about the reality TV star and her case in the coming weeks, as well as what else is expected in the TV program for 2022.