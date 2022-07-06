On the eve of “Scream 6” Hayden Panettieri talks about addiction problems

Actress Hayden Panettieri has been working since a young age, growing up before our eyes in projects such as Remembering the Titans and Heroes. She also had a notable role in Wes Craven’s Scream 4, and is expected to reprise the role of Kirby Reed in the upcoming sequel to Slasher. But on the eve of “Scream 6”, Panettieri tells the public for the first time about his addiction problems.

While fans can’t wait for Hayden Panettieri to return to the big screen, she’s also using this new spotlight to be honest about her problems with opioids and alcohol. In a recent candid conversation with People, Panettieri said that she had been secretly struggling with her addictions for years. In combination with postpartum depression, the 32-year-old actress had a hard time. How she shared,

I was on top of the world and destroyed it. I would have thought I had reached the bottom, but then the hatch opens.

As Hayden Panettieri said, over time, her body became physically dependent on alcohol; she woke up trembling until she sipped something. And her substance problems started at an early age when someone from her team gave her pills to be more alert and alert during an interview on the red carpet. So while Panettieri seemed to have it all as a young star, she definitely faced some demons in seclusion.

This may come as a surprise even to the most devoted fans of Hayden Panettieri, as the actress continued to work throughout her life. After completing four seasons in Heroes and a fan-favorite role in Scream 4, Panettieri landed another major television role in Nashville alongside Connie Britton. In addition to the already grueling hours involved in filming the show, the role also required Panettieri to sing as well as play a character who in some way reflected her own life. She shared how work has helped her stay in the ranks for many years, saying:

My salvation is that I couldn’t be dirty on set and while working. But the situation continued to spiral out of control [off set]. And as I got older, drugs and alcohol became something I almost couldn’t live without.

This personal struggle may explain why Hayden Panettieri seemingly took a break from the spotlight after finishing her run in Nashville. She hasn’t starred in any TV or film projects for years, but that will change with “Scream 6.” A recent 2022 sequel confirmed that her character Kirby Reed is alive, and she later landed a role in an upcoming horror movie. And with Neve Campbell seemingly not returning as Sidney Prescott, Panettieri’s role as a returning character seems even more significant.

Although Hayden Panettieri has obviously faced some harrowing challenges related to her journey to sobriety, she seems to be full of hope. During the same interview with People, Panettieri definitely left things on a high note, saying:

It wasn’t easy, there were a lot of ups and downs. But I don’t regret even the most terrible things that have happened to me. I feel incredibly successful. And I feel like I have a second chance.

Perhaps her role in “Scream 6” will serve as the beginning of the revival of Hayden Panettieri. She’s always been a talented actress, and maybe now that she’s struggling with her opioid and alcohol issues, working will be a different experience.

Scream 6 is currently expected to hit theaters on March 31, 2023. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.