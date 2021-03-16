On the agenda with Netflix 35 Oscar nomination

The world-famous digital content platform Netflix has received 35 candidates in 2021 Oscar Awards. In the period of COVID-19, increasing streaming service surprised everyone.
Film festivals until several years ago, it was very unstable in not to include digital content in the competition. However, nowadays that this is completely eliminated; We even see that there is almost a need in the pandemary period. After the closed movie theaters, many large production cinema movies also met with the viewer on digital.
The first time in 2014 is shown a Netflix film Oscar candidate; In 2015, this number has remained the same, 2 to 2 and 3 in 2017. In 2018, 8 candidates are located in 2019, as well as 14 candidates as well as the Best Film (Rome) award was awarded. While Netflix’s nominations climbed 24 last year, he reached 35 this year. The reports clearly show that the platform has taken care of more each year and starts to stand out in the Academy Awards.
16 Netflix movie nominated to Oscar
The Black and White Drama Film Mank (David Fincher) has a nominee in ten branches in a total of the 1930s. These include the best movie, best director, male player, help female player, image management, costume design, hair and makeup design, original music, production design and sound.
This year, it was the Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin) of the Trial of the Trial. The construction in the best film branch has also managed to give Sacha Baron Cohen in the player rewards.
You can browse the Oscar candidate in a detailed manner of Netflix movies:
The best movie
- Mank
- The Trial of The Chicago 7
Best director
- David Fincher – Mank
The best actor
- Chadwick Boseman – MA Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Gary Oldman – Mank
The best auxiliary male player
- Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of The Chicago 7
The best female player
- Viola Davis – MA Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of A Woman
The best helpful female player
- Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
- Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Animated movie
- Over The Moon
- A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Image management
- Mank
- News of The World
- The Trial of The Chicago 7
Costume design
- MA Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
Documentary
- Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
- My Octopus Teacher
Short documentary
- A LOVE SONG FOR LATASHA
Fiction
- The Trial of The Chicago 7
Make up and hair design
- Hillbilly Elegy
- MA Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
The best music
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- News of The World
Best song
- HEAR MY Voice – The Trial of The Chicago 7
- Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest
Production Design
- MA Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- News of The World
Animation short film
- IF Anything Happens I Love You
Sound
- Mank
- News of The World
Visual effects
- The Midnight Sky
Adaptation Scenario
- The White Tiger
Original scenario
- The Trial of The Chicago 7
What about your favorites between your Netflix movies above and what are they wait for them to stand out in Oscar? Remember to share your ideas with us!