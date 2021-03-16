On the agenda with Netflix 35 Oscar nomination

The world-famous digital content platform Netflix has received 35 candidates in 2021 Oscar Awards. In the period of COVID-19, increasing streaming service surprised everyone.

Film festivals until several years ago, it was very unstable in not to include digital content in the competition. However, nowadays that this is completely eliminated; We even see that there is almost a need in the pandemary period. After the closed movie theaters, many large production cinema movies also met with the viewer on digital.

The first time in 2014 is shown a Netflix film Oscar candidate; In 2015, this number has remained the same, 2 to 2 and 3 in 2017. In 2018, 8 candidates are located in 2019, as well as 14 candidates as well as the Best Film (Rome) award was awarded. While Netflix’s nominations climbed 24 last year, he reached 35 this year. The reports clearly show that the platform has taken care of more each year and starts to stand out in the Academy Awards.

16 Netflix movie nominated to Oscar

The Black and White Drama Film Mank (David Fincher) has a nominee in ten branches in a total of the 1930s. These include the best movie, best director, male player, help female player, image management, costume design, hair and makeup design, original music, production design and sound.

This year, it was the Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin) of the Trial of the Trial. The construction in the best film branch has also managed to give Sacha Baron Cohen in the player rewards.

You can browse the Oscar candidate in a detailed manner of Netflix movies:

The best movie

Mank

The Trial of The Chicago 7

Best director

David Fincher – Mank

The best actor

Chadwick Boseman – MA Rainey’s Black Bottom

Gary Oldman – Mank

The best auxiliary male player

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of The Chicago 7

The best female player

Viola Davis – MA Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of A Woman

The best helpful female player

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Animated movie

Over The Moon

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Image management

Mank

News of The World

The Trial of The Chicago 7

Costume design

MA Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Documentary

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

My Octopus Teacher

Short documentary

A LOVE SONG FOR LATASHA

Fiction

The Trial of The Chicago 7

Make up and hair design

Hillbilly Elegy

MA Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

The best music

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

News of The World

Best song

HEAR MY Voice – The Trial of The Chicago 7

Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest

Production Design

MA Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of The World

Animation short film

IF Anything Happens I Love You

Sound

Mank

News of The World

Visual effects

The Midnight Sky

Adaptation Scenario

The White Tiger

Original scenario

The Trial of The Chicago 7

What about your favorites between your Netflix movies above and what are they wait for them to stand out in Oscar? Remember to share your ideas with us!