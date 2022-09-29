On stage: Iggy Azalea was injured during a concert

Iggy Azalea (32) will remember this performance! The rapper performed with Robin Thicke (45) at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2013 — the following year she released the single “Fancy”. With this song, the indigenous Australian made an international breakthrough, and this song still remains one of her biggest hits. The blonde is also known for warming up the audience at her shows. But now Iggy got injured at the concert.

