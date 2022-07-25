On Monday, The Vikings signed a new tight end – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

With last year’s starting tight end Tyler Conklin gone, the Minnesota Vikings will have a new player in the starting lineup in 2022. On the eve of the upcoming competitions, the Vikings have added a new tight end to the training camp.

As for Meyer, the Vikings signed second-year tight end Sean Beyer. Beyer has yet to make his NFL debut after spending the 2021 season on the Denver Broncos’ practice squad. The Broncos waived Beyer last May.

Unfortunately for Beyer, getting a repeat in training camp can be difficult. The Vikings currently have five other players vying for a spot in the starting lineup this season.

Beyer will compete for playing time with Irv Smith Jr., Johnny Mundt, Ben Ellefson, Zach Davidson and rookie Nick Muse.

Sean Beyer was not selected out of Iowa in the 2021 NFL Draft. As a member of the Hawkeye, Beyer had 18 receptions for 275 yards and a touchdown.

Beyer joined the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent. He was waived during the final roster cuts and added to their practice squad, but he didn’t appear in any games that season.

Now he will have a chance to continue his NFL career in a place that is a little closer to his native Iowa.

Will Sean Beyer make the final 53-man roster for the Minnesota Vikings? Or will he, at best, spend another season in the training squad?