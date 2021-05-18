On Man’s Sky and Everspace 2 Will Receive DLSS Support on PC

No Man’s Sky: In a statement sent to the press on Tuesday (18), NVIDIA announced that more games will receive DLSS support on the PC sometime this month. The exact date will be announced later.

According to the company, No Man’s Sky (including the version for virtual reality here), Everspace 2, Amid Evil, Aron’s Adventure, Redout: Space Assault, Scavengers and Wrench are chosen to compose the list that already has Metro: Exodus Enhanced Edition and a few dozen more games.

Finally, the company revealed that it also made some drivers available for Days Gone in order to improve the game’s visuals. It is known that it does not have support for DLSS initially, but this scenario may change at some point.