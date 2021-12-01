Omicron: SP Has Three Confirmed Cases Of The New Coronavirus Variant

Omicron: A 29-year-old man, who arrived from Ethiopia, was confirmed this Wednesday (1st) as the third case of the omicron variant in Brazil. The material collected at the Guarulhos Airport, by the CR Diagnostics laboratory, revealed the infection, although the patient, who has already taken two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, did not show symptoms.

Although the genetic sequencing of the sample has confirmed the omicron variant only this Wednesday, the patient has been in isolation at home since the day of disembarkation. His routine is being monitored by surveillance in the city of Guarulhos, the city where he resides. So far, the patient is doing well.

The first two cases

The São Paulo analytical laboratory also confirmed the first two cases of omicron detected by a genetic sequencing carried out by the laboratory of the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. The patients are a 41-year-old male and a 37-year-old female, both from South Africa, and were immunized with Janssen’s vaccine. After disembarking in São Paulo and taking the exams on Tuesday (23), they returned to their country of origin on the 25th.

The São Paulo State Department of Health clarified that it maintains monitoring of the epidemiological scenario throughout the state. The agency also tracks the classification of variants as well as real-time investigations. Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn used the announcement “to reinforce the importance of vaccination, especially [for] those 3.9 million people who have not yet taken their second dose.”