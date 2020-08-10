OMEN X 2S stands out with its dual display

We will take a closer look at the OMEN X 2S model, one of the important models of the OMEN series. Here are the OMEN X 2S features and performance!

OMEN X 2S stands out with its features!

The gaming computer series OMEN introduced by HP in 2016 has become one of the important and biggest brands of the gaming industry. We had a close look at the OMEN 15 model for you before. Today, we will go into the details of the OMEN X 2S, an ultra-thin and light gaming laptop that attracts attention with its dual-screen display.

OMEN X 2S features

OMEN X 2S has managed to be the favorite of the players since the first day it came out with its ultra thin and light design. The laptop, which has managed to attract attention with its second screen, really stands out with its performance and design. The OMEN X 2S, which can be increased up to the first class NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card and developed with Max Q design, also comes with a 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor.

NVIDIA RTX, which brings real-time ray tracing feature to laptop gaming computers, also comes with NVIDIA RTX support in this model. Offering a 3-sided air outlet and a total of 5-sided airflow, the laptop is supported by the advanced thermal solution OMEN Tempest Cooling technology.

Although its ultra-thin and light weight brings to mind the question of whether the computer will warm up while playing, the device solves this problem with its cooling system. The device does not heat up in any way, as it has a 12 V fan module that provides 5-way air flow, 3-sided ventilation and 3-phase motor and fluid dynamics transport.

In addition to OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology, it works with Thermal Grizzly and Conductonaut liquid metal compound to improve overall performance by increasing thermal oil by up to 10 times to reduce thermal conductivity.

OMEN X 2S attracts attention with its 15 display!

You can also take advantage of the dual monitor setup, with the 15.18 cm, 5.98 inch Full HD IPS touch screen mounted above the keyboard. Thanks to this second screen, you can easily use Twitch, Discord, Spotify, OMEN Command Center and all similar applications.

On the screen side, the device, which comes with important features, offers a good experience on its main screen as well as its dual screen. Annoying lag and image shadows are completely eliminated thanks to the Full HD IPS display that combines 144Hz refresh rate, G-Sync support and 1080p resolution for a fluid and vivid gaming experience.

The software in the device, OMEN Command Center, also comes with important features. It offers important features such as real-time screen mirroring, performance control and adjusting RGB lighting technology. On the other hand, OMEN Dynamic Power feature, you can manage the wattage of CPU and GPU hardware depending on how much power your device consumes.

If we look at the hardware side in detail, the device powered by the 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor comes up with Intel® XMP-capable DDR4-3200 RAMs that can be increased up to 32 GB. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card is also powered by the all-new NVIDIA TuringTM architecture with groundbreaking ray tracing technology. RTX technology also establishes the future of the game world with the extraordinary realism and performance it creates.

Thanks to accelerated storage options such as PCIe SSD, RAID 0 and Intel Optane with SSD, the device can perform the operating system startup and game loading processes at lightning speed.

In addition to game graphics, sound is also a very important component. On the audio side, the notebook stands out with its B&O dual speakers, which support HP Audio Boost technology. You can perceive the sounds in the game more easily and feel yourself in the game.

Powered by a 6-cell, 72 Wh Li-ion polymer battery, the device will be able to take you for a long time without being plugged in. With its ultra-thin 20mm thickness, you will be able to use the laptop, which is a more portable, compact and robust gaming device, quite comfortably outside.

Finally, you will not need to buy an additional port replicator for the laptop on the ports side. Because 1 USB 3.1 with ThunderboltTM 3 on the device, USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 HDMI, 1 3.5mm headphone and microphone jack, 1 microphone, 1 AC smart pin and 1 multi-format SD card reader port It features.



