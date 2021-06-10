Omen of Sorrow Will Be Released for Xbox One This Year

Omen of Sorrow: Expanding the list of platforms on which Omen of Sorrow is available, it has been announced that the title will also receive an edition aimed at Xbox One sometime this year. The exact release date will be announced later.

Already in action on PC and PlayStation 4, the title is a fighting game that brings fantasy, mythology and even some horror elements into its package. All combatants can get in on the action in both the story mode and the Arcade and Survival options – plus, of course, skirmishes against your friends or strangers in the online option.

If you don’t know the game, see a little of its gameplay in the video below:

So, were you interested in Omen of Sorrow? Have you liked the title in your existing editions? Share your opinion with other readers in the space for comments.