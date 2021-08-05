Omen of Sorrow: Horror Fighting Game Comes to Xbox One in September

Omen of Sorrow had been announced for Xbox One some time ago, and this week we had the release of the month it will be available to Microsoft platform owners: September of this year.

In case you are curious to know a little more, Omen of Sorrow is a fighting game that brings fantasy, mythology and even some horror elements in its package. All combatants can get in on the action in both the story mode and the Arcade and Survival options – plus, of course, skirmishes against your friends or strangers in the online option.

You can see some of it in action in the game below:

Remember, the game has been available for PlayStation 4 since November 2018, and arrived on computers in July 2019.