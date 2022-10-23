OMEGA X CEO Allegedly Insulted Participants Physically and Verbally, Agency Reacts

On October 22, the OMEGA X band was in Los Angeles for their OMEGA X WORLD TOUR 2022 [CONNECT: Don’t give up].

While fans were happy to see the idols, the company’s CEO was reportedly caught physically and verbally abusing the members.

[📸] LOS ANGELES를 마지막으로 2022 OMEGA X WORLD TOUR[CONNECT :Don't give up]가 마무리되었습니다👏🏻

많은 사람들에게 환호와 응원을 받는 기분은 늘 표현하기 어려울 정도로 행복하다고 느껴요💚

사랑과 응원 보내주신 포애기들 너무 고마워요🫶🏻#OMEGA_X #오메가엑스#CONNECT #Dont_give_up pic.twitter.com/bmfy3SGCMu — OMEGA X Official (@OmegaX_official) October 23, 2022

After the concert on October 23 at 1:48 (local time), a network user posted an alleged audio clip in which Spire Entertainment CEO Hwang Sung-woo allegedly screams and insults OMEGA members.

The person who posted the audio said, “Guys, I was waiting for Uber, I called outside and saw the CEO of the company hitting the participants. I really didn’t know what to do because my hands were shaking so much. They were being beaten right in front of me, but there was nothing I could do. »

얘들아 우리 밖에서 음식 시킨 거 우버 기다리고 있는데

애들 회사 대표님이 애들 때리는 거 봤어

진짜로 손이 너무 떨려서 어떻게 해야 될지 모르겠어 애들이 눈앞에서 맞고 있는데 아무것도 못해 pic.twitter.com/vJEqNPzx5n — 유채 (@hwi_418) October 23, 2022

Several voices can be heard in the audio, including the alleged CEO shouting at the participants. On the other hand, some people think that the person who hit the limbs could have been another person, because the CEO is a man, and a female voice is also heard. Here’s what you can hear:

General manager: What have you done for me? Did you take care of me when I was having difficulties?

CEO: Stop?

Participant: [inaudible]… it was true

General manager: Who do you think you are? Who do you think you are?

Participant: [Participant] will lose consciousness

General manager: I lost consciousness earlier!

*the sound of someone falling*

Participant: Oh!

CEO: Now get up!

Participant: What are you doing?

*impact sound*

*the sound of someone crying*

Kpop fans try to share the news by requesting group news and investigations. Fans also share past cases where the company mistreated their artists, such as when members were blocked from communicating with fans on V LIVE and uploading content to Twitter.

✅멤버의 브이앱 시도를 소속사 측에서 12회 강제종료 ✅현재까지 무려 일주일이 넘는 기간의 멤버 SNS 업로드 금지 행위 등 스파이어의 일방적, 고압적인 #오메가엑스 멤버 SNS 금지 상황에 대해 공론화합니다. 영, 중 번역본은 해당 트윗에 이미지로 첨부하겠습니다. #OMEGA_X@OmegaX_official pic.twitter.com/TnBBVKis6w — 짱 (@baejjang2222) August 20, 2022

In addition, another fan mentioned on October 4 that a woman was seen yelling at OMEGA X members twice on the same day. This anecdote seems to confirm that the person in the newly released audio is not Hwang Sung-woo, but another employee, as it is mentioned that the woman was also screaming.

The media tried to contact Spire Entertainment for a statement about the incident, but could not get anything other than “we will check the facts”:

“They are still in the United States, so we cannot contact them. We will clarify our position as soon as we can confirm the situation.”