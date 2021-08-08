Olympics 2021: 5 Sports Animes for Olympic Games Fans

Olympics 2021: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Olympics are taking place with some delay in Tokyo, Japan. Initially scheduled for 2020, the Olympic Games have been drawing the attention of many people passionate about sports, who are cheering like never before in different sports.

In this sense, many animes addressed the issue of sports in their respective plots, bringing very interesting elements to viewers. For this reason, we have listed 5 must-see animes on this theme for anyone who is a fan of Olympic games and is also a fan of Japanese animation series.

5. Harukana Receive

Released in 2018, this anime is based on the eponymous manga written and illustrated by Nyoijizai. The plot addresses Haruka Ozora, a beach volleyball player, who moves from the big city to Okinawa. There, she lives with her grandmother and cousin Kanata Higa, who needs a new partner in sports.

By accepting to play with Kanata, Haruka and she notice the personality discrepancy between the two, in addition to the physical. While Kanata is smaller and more shy, Haruka is tall and communicative. During its twelve episodes, viewers follow several challenges that the duo must face, in addition to focusing also on the relationship of trust between the cousins.

4. Haikyuu!!

Considered by many to be one of the most popular sports animes among indoor volleyball fans, Haikyuu!! presents her characters’ dreams and ambitions in a very motivating way. In the plot, Hinata Shoyo is a young man who, despite his short stature, is determined to be one of the best volleyball players at Karasuno High School, which at one time was one of the great powers of the sport in the country.

With his wit and desire to grow on the team, he develops his skills like no one else. Upon arriving at the training center, however, he runs into Kageyama, a player very different from him, who had previously defeated him. The rivalry between the two only increases, bringing Karasuno High School back to its glory days.

3. Kaze ga Tsuyoku Fuiteiru

Kaze ga Tsuyoku Fuiteiru brings athletics to the forefront in an engaging narrative full of intense conflicts and charismatic characters. The story follows Kakeru Kurahara, a student at Kansei University who is also a former running athlete. On his journey, he is drawn back to athletics to compete in the Hakone Ekiden, a college marathon that the Chikusei-so group really wants to participate in.

When he accepts to join the team, he realizes that, apart from Haiji Kiyose, he is the only one who has had any experience with relays before. Even though he feels rusty in the sport, he has a very interesting determination to train the group and win first place in the competition. Interestingly, throughout the episodes, themes such as companionship and teamwork are approached in a very captivating way.

2. Hajime in Ippo

One of the most classic series related to Olympic sports remains highly relevant today. Hajime no Ippo puts boxing as one of its main narrative pillars, betting on the plot of Ippo Makunouchi, a common and very shy student, by the way, who doesn’t have many friends and is compulsively dedicated to the family business run by his mother .

However, when he is caught in an ambush and beaten by students from his own school, he meets Mamoru Takamura, a very famous boxer. It is from this point that Ippo develops in the sport, as he falls in love with him at first sight, when he is taken to a training center to treat his injuries.

In each episode, viewers follow frantic fights and very strong competitors that need to be overcome.

1. Kuroko no Basket

Closing the list, a basketball anime that could not be left out under any circumstances. Besides having a completely immersive narrative and very interesting characters, Kuroko no Basket manages to bring several precise elements about this sport in a unique way. The protagonists are Tetsuya Kuroko and Taiga Kagami, two newcomers to Seirin High School.

As spectators follow players in different contexts in basketball, little by little, there is an understanding of why they are the center of attention. Focusing on unmissable action sequences, the series also stands out for bringing out the fellowship of participants on a basketball team, even with their opponents.

Which sports anime is your favorite? Be sure to comment!