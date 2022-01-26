OlliOlli World Shows Off Skateboarding in Stunning New Animated Trailer

OlliOlli: Roll7 and Private Division present this new preview of the new title of the OlliOlli saga, more colorful, extensive and focused on platforming. OlliOlli World is set to become one of the great independent video games of 2022. The new title in the Roll7 saga, hand in hand with its publisher Private Division, has been seen in a frenetic animated cinematic trailer in which we can see the skate of the title in all its glory. There are only a few days left until its global launch on all platforms.

OlliOlli World: when platforming, action and skateboarding go hand in hand

OlliOlli World is the natural evolution of the two unforgettable installments that went around the world with its arcade skill proposal. This time many things change, but the essence remains intact: a two-dimensional (2.5D) skate adventure with a declared platformer touch in which the jumps, the fluidity in the gameplay, the customization options and the variety of paths —which will influence in replayability—will be the hallmarks. More than 100 movements, a multitude of phases with alternative paths, a multitude of customization options and fluid and addictive mechanics.

The saga becomes great and our impressions testify to this with its first contact: OlliOlli World promises, and a lot. It won’t be until a few days when you can read our analysis, but this animated cinematic video that you can see at the opening of the news can help us whet your appetite.

OlliOlli World will hit stores in several editions. The basic version of the game will be priced at €29.99, while OlliOlli World Rad Edition will launch for €44.99. For more information regarding the game, the available editions and extra incentives for each edition, you can click on this link.

When does OlliOlli World come out? Date and platforms

OlliOlli World will go on sale on February 8, 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC digitally.