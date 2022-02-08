OlliOlli World, Analysis. Purity And Style On Wheels

OlliOlli World: Roll7 evolves the formula they themselves created with a satisfying sequel; recommended for both neophytes and experts in OlliOlli. It’s hard not to play OlliOlli World with a smile on your face. Roll7 has managed to evolve a formula that seemed to have already said its last word through what matters most in a video game: the mechanics. When skateboarding reached out to the platformer genre back in 2014, many of us began to associate public transport travel with the original and its sequel, OlliOlli2: Welcome to Olliwood, on the distinctive PS Vita. More than five years later, the London studio has grown creatively and professionally, whose agreement with Private Division allows us to now have a larger and more ambitious OlliOlli. Not necessarily better; but it is more accessible, daring and varied.

Broadly speaking, OlliOlli World combines 2.5D skateboarding through platform phases in which the objective goes beyond reaching the bottom of the screen and moving on to the next phase. The grace is in making it beautiful, in feeling that the excellent control achieved with this third installment flows and is internalized in us. Few revolutions so far, as this description is just as valid for the original works. It is not until you have been playing for a few hours that you realize that both the level design and the implementation of subtle changes in the control scheme make this the most complete installment, the one that best synchronizes both with the genre to which It is directed as with the current times, where everything is connected and the competition goes beyond ourselves.

Radlandia, submerged in an endless loop

Radlandia is an endearing place. An appearance that is well reminiscent of Adventure Time is obvious, but that is really pure aesthetics. OlliOlli World is colour, character and taste, because it constantly conveys to you that sophistication and elegance in every turn, in every trick, is the ultimate goal. It doesn’t matter so much the fact of reaching the end, but how you do it. And, above all, understand that the phase that you have spent hours trying to make “perfect” always has room for improvement. There are so many possibilities, types of tricks, postures and forks that you can always scratch a little more score.