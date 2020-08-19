Olivia Wilde will Direct Marvel Movie For sony

Director and actress Oliva Wilde will direct a new Marvel film for Sony. According to Deadline, Wilde must direct a film focused on a female character from the Spider-Man universe.

Based on rumors raised in recent months, the film is likely to focus on Spider-Woman, a beloved character in Marvel comics.

The film will be written by Wilde and Katie Silberman, with production by Amy Pascal. Rachel O’Connor will be the executive producer.

Olivia Wilde made her directorial debut in one of the most praised films of 2019, the comedy Out of Series.

Sony continues with its plan to create its own extended universe, spearheaded by 2018’s Venom and Morbius, which opens in theaters next year.



