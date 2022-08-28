Olivia Wilde Teases with Her “Incredibly Exciting” Secret Marvel Movie

Olivia Wilde has shyly responded to reports that she is in the process of developing a Sony Marvel female film, which is likely to be the world’s first Spider-Woman movie.

Although it seemed to many fans to be nothing more than a pipe dream, it turned out that Wilde had officially signed a contract to develop and direct a new Marvel movie for Sony. Wilde’s vision of the film depended on one rule: the film she would make for them would be completely narrated and centered around a female character and her overall point of view. For Wilde’s fans, this demand for inclusivity of women should not come as a surprise, given that her film “Bookstore” also focused on the two main characters. She seems to have confirmed reports that her new Marvel movie will tell the story of Jessica Drew, also known as Spider-Woman. Wilde seems to have confirmed the news by responding to fan rumors with a spider emoji on social media, but more recently she played coy during an interview with Variety.

While promoting her new movie “Don’t Worry, Honey,” Wilde hinted at her secret Marvel project. However, she was careful not to reveal any spoilers. — I can’t say a word about that. No, I can’t say anything about it. Now I have to burrow into the couch,” Wilde said. — I will say that Marvel’s approach of allowing new filmmakers to join the ranks and have access to these tools of the Marvel universe is incredibly exciting. I’m a big fan of what they do there, but yes, I can’t confirm that this is exactly the case. But that would be cool.”

Wilde is widely known in Hollywood, and she is praised for her work both in front of the camera and behind her back. She is best known for her roles in films such as Tron: Legacy, Cowboys vs. Aliens, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone and The Lazarus Effect. In the last few years, Wild’s fans have been able to witness her transition to a career as a director.

She made her directorial debut back in 2019, releasing the popular coming-of-age film Booksmart. Wilde received much enthusiastic praise and critical acclaim when others finally saw her show off her directorial abilities with Booksmart. This newfound sense of passion, which Wilde found in directing, has now led to the development of her upcoming psychological thriller “Don’t Worry, Darling.”

Wilde and Marvel first began collaborating with each other back in 2019, when the director expressed her deep desire to eventually create and/or star in a Marvel movie at some point in her career. Perhaps Wilde is a new expanded member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and knowing her talent, she won’t disappoint if she brings Spider-Woman to life.