Olivia Wilde talks about the drama “Don’t Worry, Darling” with rumors about Florence Pugh

The anticipation for Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry, Honey” is only getting stronger as the release date approaches. However, news of the drama behind the scenes continues to grow just as fast, and Wilde has finally responded to rumors of tension between her and star Florence Pugh.

During a press conference at the Venice International Film Festival, Wilde, attended by The Independent, Wilde finally spoke about the alleged drama between her and Pugh. Although she is one of the biggest names associated with the film, Pugh was noticeably absent from the film festival, while other film stars such as Harry Styles, Gemma Chan and Chris Pine were present.

The reporter asked Wilde, “Can you just clarify the situation and say if there were quarrels, and if so, why, because that’s what people are discussing?” Wilde replied, “Florence is a force, and we are so grateful that she was able to do it tonight, despite what is being filmed in “Dune”. Wilde further added: “As a director, I know how devastating it is to lose an actor. even for a day, so I am very grateful to her and Denis Villeneuve for their help — we are very happy that tonight we will be able to celebrate her work.”

This clarified some assumptions, as many believed that Pugh was not present at the festival due to a conflict with Wilde after actor Shia LaBeouf reported that Wilde might say some unpleasant things about Pugh because of her problems with him. installed. This prompted him to withdraw from the production of “Don’t Worry, Honey,” which LaBeouf claims was on his own terms, despite Wilde claiming in the past that she had fired him from the film. Wilde went on to praise Pugh’s talents and her gratitude for the actor being a part of the upcoming film.

Despite the absence of Don’t Worry Darling at the press conference, Pugh still walked the red carpet at the event. Wilde went on to call the alleged feud “invented by clickbait” by people on the Internet, but Pugh has not yet responded to the suggestion of rivalry.

Fans are looking forward to the long-awaited movie “Don’t Worry, Honey,” and reviews are starting to arrive. Although mixed comments were made about Styles’ performance, Pugh received huge praise. Since additional press events are planned in connection with the release of the film, it is possible that Pugh will consider rumors about her alleged feud with Wilde.

“Don’t Worry, Darling” will be released in theaters on September 23, 2022.