Olivia Wilde subtly supported the release of the album “Harry’s House” by boyfriend Harry Styles

She’s a fan! Shortly after Harry Styles released his long-awaited third studio album, Olivia Wilde is just like us and is already listening to his hits on repeat.

” 🙌 “, — signed the 38-year-old director of Booksmart on Friday, May 20, a clip in Instagram Story of a scene from the 2018 film “Cold War”. Wilde set a black-and-white music video for “Sushi Restaurant Music”, which was released on the 28-year-old singer Harry’s House album.

In a scene from the Russian-language novel by Pavel Pavlikovsky, which Wilde shared, the main character of Joanna Kulig Zola is relaxing in a trendy bar, sipping a cocktail.

On Friday, the Grammy winner’s third album was released, which used “Sushi Restaurant Music” as the opening track. Earlier this month, Styles even told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that he hoped the tune would “set the tone” for the LP as a whole. Fans even suggested that in “Sushi Restaurant Music,” in particular, there is a special reference to the New York native and her blue-green eyes.

“Green eyes, fried rice, I could boil an egg on you / Late night, game time, coffee on the stove, yes,” the former One Direction member sang.

Styles and Wilde first met in January 2021 after they met on the set of her directorial film “Don’t Worry, Darling,” in which he stars alongside Wilde, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

Wilde, who shares son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, with ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis, has been an ardent supporter of the career milestones of the “Woman” performer amid their romance, even wearing his signature merch and dancing up a storm at his live concerts last year.

“Jewelry was always supposed to be part of Harry’s stage persona when he was planning this tour, but his relationship with Olivia turned this costume idea into a real shared passion,” a second source told us in November 2021. “He wears jewelry. on the stage she gave him just recently, and he is traveling with a suitcase full of things. He’s just not shy about how much he likes that old rock ‘n’ roll look encrusted with jewels.”

While the native of England and the “Tron: Legacy” actress kept their relationship a secret, he talked about working together on the film “Don’t Worry, Darling,” which is due out in September, earlier this week.

“I’ve had a wonderful experience working under Olivia,” Stiles said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Wednesday, May 18. — Sometimes it’s inconvenient to play. You have to trust a lot. Being able to trust your director is a gift, and it was very helpful.”