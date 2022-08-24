Olivia Wilde publicly addresses the Messy Battle for Jason Sudeikis for the first time: “It was something that required foresight”

An unexpected fight. Olivia Wilde breaks her silence about the messy fight between her and Jason Sudeikis for custody of their two children after she was publicly handed legal documents earlier this year.

“This was my workplace,” the 38—year-old graduate of the House told Variety in an article published on Wednesday, August 24. — In any other workplace, this would be perceived as an attack. It was very upsetting. This shouldn’t have happened. There was a huge security breach, which is really scary. The obstacles that you had to overcome to get into this room with several badges, plus special COVID tests that had to be passed in a few days, which gave you the bracelets you needed to access the event — this is what required foresight.”.

The tragedy occurred during the presentation of Wilde’s upcoming film “Don’t Worry, Darling” at CinemaCon in April. The director was handed an envelope marked “personal and confidential,” and Us Weekly confirmed at the time that custody documents were inside.

“I didn’t like that this stuff was distracting so many different people and the studio I represented there,” Wilde said. “To try to sabotage it was really vicious. But I had a job; I’m not easily distracted. But, you know, unfortunately, it wasn’t something that was really surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left this relationship.”

Wilde and 46-year-old star Ted Lasso got engaged in 2013, and a year later they had a son, Otis. Their daughter Daisy was born in 2016. In November 2020, we confirmed that the actors, who never tied the knot, broke up after almost ten years of living together.

“Olivia and Jason are better off being friends,” a source told us in July 2021, noting that Wilde and the Saturday Night Live graduate are adjusting well to co—parenting. “They are doing everything possible to give their children a normal life. The children bring them together again, because they have always been and will always be their number one priority.”

However, by the following year, the couple’s relationship had deteriorated after the breakup. “Documents were drawn up to establish jurisdiction over the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” the source said in April, adding that the Emmy Award winner did not know when the exchange would take place. “He would never allow her to be served in such an inappropriate way.”

After the public presentation, Wilde filed her own package of documents in California and criticized her ex-fiance’s “outrageous legal tactics.” The Drinking Buddies actress claimed in documents obtained by the Daily Mail earlier this month: “Jason’s actions were clearly aimed at threatening me and taking me by surprise. He could have served me discreetly, but instead chose to serve me in the most aggressive way. The fact that Jason professionally put me in an awkward position and thus exposed our personal conflict to the public is extremely contrary to the interests of our children.”

The director of Booksmart explained in a statement that she and Sudeikis initially agreed to leave their children in Los Angeles for the upcoming school year. However, the Virginia native allegedly changed his mind, hoping to live with Otis and Daisy in New York after filming the third season of Ted Lasso in London. “When I did not agree, because the children have not lived in New York for several years, Jason filed these papers,” Wilde wrote.

Sudeikis, for his part, admitted that he did not like when and where Wilde was served in April. “Olivia’s performance was an important event for Olivia both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident overshadowed her special moment,” he wrote in response, noting that he did not want the documents to be delivered to Otis and Daisy’s school or the current guy’s house. Wilde, Harry Styles, in case the children “may be present.”

After the headlines hit the headlines, the judge reportedly sided with the winner of the Independent Spirit Award in her bid to dismiss Sudeikis’ case in New York, arguing that “New York does not have jurisdiction to hear custody petitions because New York is not a home state. experimental children”.

"The only people who got hurt were my kids, because they're going to have to see this and they were never supposed to know what happened," she said of the incident at CinemaCon. "It was terrible for me, but the victims were 8 and 5 years old, and it's really sad.