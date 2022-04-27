Olivia Wilde jokingly called Harry Styles a “promising actor” during the “Don’t Worry, Darling” panel: “Nothing but a revelation”

So golden! Celebrating her upcoming film “Don’t Worry, Darling,” Olivia Wilde praised the talented stars who have contributed to the project, including boyfriend Harry Styles.

During the CinemaCon panel in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 26, the 38-year-old Wilde applauded Florence Pugh for being “brilliant, sexy, cruel and tough” in the role of the main character. “We knew this movie would live or die after her role,” the director added of the 26—year-old “Little Women” star, Variety reports.

As for the 28-year-old Styles, Wilde joked that she was not familiar with the singer’s achievements, calling him “a promising actor who has no other career” that she knew about. Further, the director of Booksmart called the performance of a native of the UK “nothing but a revelation.”

“Don’t Worry, Darling”, based on the script by Katie Silberman, tells about an unhappy housewife (Pugh) from the 1950s who learns the disturbing truth, while her loving husband (Stiles) hides a dark secret. The psychological thriller also stars Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Kiki Lane, Nick Kroll and Wilde.

On Tuesday, convention attendees saw the official trailer, which featured several hot scenes between Pugh and Stiles. Shia Labeouf was originally cast as a member of One Direction, but dropped out of the film due to a scheduling problem.

“Harry and Olivia had chemistry on set almost instantly,” the insider said. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

According to the source, the graduate of the House tried not to attract too much attention to her new romance after she broke up with fiance Jason Sudeikis a few months earlier. “Olivia and Harry were able to hide their relationship a bit before it became public,” the insider shared. “They treated it very cautiously and at times even with suspicion, although a small group of people who were with them on set every day eventually sorted it out.”

Earlier this year, the New York native spoke about her decision not to hide her personal life from her children.

“Parenting forces you to be honest about how you live. It makes the decisions you make clear and precise,” Wilde, who shares 8—year-old Otis and 5-year-old Daisy with 46-year-old Sudeikis, said in her January Vogue cover story. “I think we have an obligation to make children happy. They feel it. They’re so intuitive. The idea that you can trick your kids into thinking you’re happy is ridiculous.”

The director also touched on the more complex aspects of dating in the eyes of the public. “It’s obviously very tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think you realize that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think of you. What matters to you is what is real, and what you love, and who you love,” Wilde continued. “Over the past 10 years, we as a society have valued the opinions of strangers much more than those closest to us. I’m happier than ever. And I’m healthier than ever, and it’s just wonderful to feel it.”