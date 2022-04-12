Olivia Wilde is “preparing” for Harry Styles’ performance at Coachella concerts with this iconic dance of the 70s

Clearing the boogie-woogie! Olivia Wilde is getting ready to see boyfriend Harry Styles, who will headline the Coachella 2022 Music and Arts Festival, but first she needs to be reminded how to dance properly at one of his shows.

“Preparing for Coachella,” the director of Don’t Worry Darling 38 wrote in her Instagram story along with a video clip of the 70s duo Baccara dancing to her 1977 hit “Yes Sir, I Can Boogie.”

The truth is that Wilde really knows how to “boogie-woogie” — and he was seen doing it at several stops of the “Love on Tour” graduates of One Direction.

The Life Itself star first demonstrated her movements at the premiere of the singer’s “Watermelon Sugar” tour in Las Vegas in September 2021.

“She danced hardcore and clearly supported me. She recorded him from her phone while he was singing “Cherry”.

Two months later, in November 2021, the Booksmart director brought her children Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis, to see the Grammy winner perform in San Diego. The children danced not only with their mom, but also with Styles’ mom, Ann Twist.

Rumors about the couple’s relationship first appeared in January 2021 — just two months after Wilde and Sudeikis announced their breakup — after meeting on the set of the movie “Don’t Worry, Darling,” directed by the star of “The Avenger” and in which she plays alongside Styles. (The thriller is due out in September 2022.)

For her part, the Ted Lasso star openly stated that she did not understand the reasons for his breakup with Wilde and her beginning of a relationship with Styles so soon after that. “In a year, I’ll understand better why,” the actor told GQ in July 2021. , the book of my life to become a chapter, paragraph, line, word, doodle.”

In the same month, a source exclusively told us that “Olivia and Harry are easy in a relationship, they love and support each other, but also allow each other to be free and work independently. Both of them respect each other’s work and never want to interfere with each other.”