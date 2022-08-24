Olivia Wilde denies the pay gap between Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in the TV series “Don’t Worry, Darling.”

Olivia Wilde reacted to rumors about a pay gap between the stars of the series “Don’t worry, darling” Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

In a conversation with Variety, the director told about false reports that Styles received $ 2.5 million for the film, and Pugh — only $ 700 thousand.

“There were a lot of things that I mostly didn’t pay attention to,” Wilde explained. “But the absurdity of the invented clickbait and the subsequent reaction to the non-existent difference in pay between our main and secondary actors really upset me.”

Wilde, who is the director, producer and partner on the film, said it was important to respond to this particular rumor as it concerns women’s rights.

“I am a woman who has been in this business for more than 20 years, and this is what I have fought for myself and others, especially as a director,” she said of the pay gap. “There is absolutely no basis for these allegations.”

In the psychological thriller “Don’t Worry, Darling,” Stiles and Pugh act as a couple whose 1950s marriage is a cover for a dark reality. As the film progresses, the heroine of Pugh begins to suspect that her husband’s work is not what it seems.

Pugh recently addressed the hype surrounding the sex scenes between her and Stiles, saying it shouldn’t be the focus of the film.

“When it comes down to your sex scenes or watching the most famous man in the world get down on someone, that’s not why we do it. That’s not why I’m in this industry,” she said.

“Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you will have similar conversations. It’s just not something I’m going to discuss because [this movie] is bigger and better than that. the people who have done this are bigger and better than this.”