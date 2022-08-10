Olivia Wilde claims that ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis wanted to “embarrass her” by publicly submitting custody documents, and criticizes “outrageous legal tactics”

It’s getting dirty. Olivia Wilde is unhappy after former Jason Sudeikis handed her custody papers on the CinemaCon stage.

Quotes from Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis about their romance over the years

The 38-year-old director filed her own documents in court in Los Angeles, claiming that the 46-year-old graduate of the show “Saturday Night Live” tried to “embarrass her” and “threaten” her by publicly providing custody documents, the Daily Mail reports. . Wilde and her ex—fiance initially agreed that their two children – 8-year—old Otis and 5-year-old Daisy-would finish the upcoming school year in Los Angeles while Sudeikis would shoot Ted Lasso in London.

Wilde was presenting her upcoming film “Don’t Worry, Honey” at a convention in Las Vegas in April when she received an envelope marked “personal and confidential” in the middle of a discussion. “Is this for me?” she asked during an event at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Us Weekly confirmed at the time that the documents were from Sudeikis, but a source exclusively reported that the Ted Lasso star did not know when the delivery would take place. “Documents were drawn up to establish jurisdiction over the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” the insider explained. “He would never allow her to be served in such an inappropriate way.”

However, the Lazarus Effect actress claimed that the “outrageous legal tactics” seem calculated. “Jason’s actions were clearly aimed at intimidating me and taking me by surprise. He could have served me unnoticed, but instead chose to serve me in the most aggressive way,” she said in her statement. “The fact that Jason has put me in an awkward position professionally and thus exposed our personal conflict to the public is extremely contrary to the interests of our children. Since Jason made it clear that we would not be able to resolve this for the sake of our children outside the judicial system, I applied for custody in Los Angeles.”

The former couple were engaged for seven years before the Us confirmed in November 2020 that they had broken up.

Stars who met with their directors: Kristen Stewart, Harry Styles and others

“I’ll understand better why [it happened] a year later,” Sudeikis told GQ in an interview in July 2021, breaking his silence at the end of his engagement. “And one of two is even better, and one of five is even better, and it will turn from the book of my life into a chapter, into a paragraph, into a line, into a word, into a doodle. ”

The graduate of the House, for her part, did not discuss the breakup in detail. In January 2021, Us confirmed Wilde’s relationship with Harry Styles, whom she met during the filming of the film “Don’t Worry, Darling.” The couple kept their romance a relative secret, but the New York native did not shy away from admiring the acting abilities of her beau. At CinemaCon, Wilde called his performance in the psychological thriller “nothing short of a revelation,” calling the 28-year-old pop star “a promising actor who has no other career.”

See the cutest pictures of Olivia Wilde with Jason Sudeikis’ children

As Wilde’s relationship with the “As It Was” singer continues to heat up, she often supported him on his show—sometimes joining her in the crowd with her children. Otis and Daisy were spotted dancing at a concert in November 2021 in San Diego, applauding along with Styles’ mom, Ann Twist.

“[They] started getting to know each other’s families,” a source told us a month later, adding that the couple hopes to spend “some of this holiday season” with each other before their busy schedules recover again. “All the meetings went very well.”