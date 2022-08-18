Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh’s controversial comments about the “Don’t Worry, Honey” sex scenes have led some people to point out these rumored feuds again

Actress Olivia Wilde made her directorial debut in the acclaimed comedy “Bookstore”, which became a star for stars Caitlin Dever and Beanie Feldstein. She’s back behind the camera in the upcoming psychological thriller “Don’t Worry, Darling,” in which Harry Styles and Florence Pugh starred in several hot scenes. Although Wilde and Pugh’s controversial comments about the sex scenes in the film have led some people to point out these rumored feuds again.

The content of “Don’t Worry, Darling” is largely kept secret, and the trailer shows intriguing limited footage from the thriller. But one thing is clear: Florence Pugh and Harry Styles will have some wild sex scenes, and some hype around the film is happening for this reason. Rumor has it that the marketing of the aforementioned sex scenes caused a feud between Pugh and Olivia Wilde. The director recently spoke about her approach to sex in the film, telling the Vogue show that she asked: “Why aren’t there any good sex scenes in movies anymore?” before the project was created. As for the already infamous sex scene and imitation of cunnilingus in the film, she said she wants viewers to “realize how rarely they see female hunger and, in particular, this type of female pleasure” in the film.

This happened shortly after Florence Pugh offered her two cents on how much attention people pay to the “Don’t Worry, Darling” sex scenes, rather than the film itself. Although she expected the casting of Harry Styles to attract more attention to the project, the Oscar-nominated actress lamented this obsession with love scenes. She said:

When it comes down to your sex scenes or watching the most famous man in the world get down on someone, that’s not why we do it. That’s not why I’m in this industry. Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you will have such conversations. It’s just not something I’m going to discuss because [this movie] is bigger and better than that. And the people who did it are bigger and better than that.

Some fans felt that these were mixed messages about how important sex is throughout the duration of Don’t Worry Darling. And so people on the Internet are wondering if the rumors about their enmity had any meaning. After all, Pugh wasn’t promoting the film. And when she does, there hasn’t been much talk about her relationship with Olivia Wilde. One of these people posted his thoughts on Twitter, sharing:

Florence talks about don’t worry, honey, and drags Olivia Wilde in the process because she promotes it around sex, even though that’s not really what the movie is about, it’s just the cooks’ kiss! Thank you for your service, a real soldier 🫡August 16, 2022

Of course, marketing is just one aspect of the rumored feud between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde. Rumors first appeared when it became clear that the director and Harry Styles have a romantic relationship. This is another reason why people talk about “Don’t worry, honey”, besides the actual content of the upcoming movie. Another fan wrote on social media about the possible tension between the two artists, saying:

“Florence doesn’t overshadow Olivia Wilde,” are we sure? because it seems that she

It should be interesting to see how this situation resolves as Don’t Worry Darling approaches its release. Marketing and press opportunities for the project should start to appear, presumably Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde are back in the flesh. We just need to see if these rumors continue or if they can refute them. Although this is not the only interpersonal drama associated with the new film, as Jason Sudeikis handed Wilde custody papers during a presentation at CinemaCon.

“Don’t Worry, Darling” will be released in theaters on September 23. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.