Olivia Rodrigo Drops and Breaks One of Her Grammys like Taylor Swift in 2010

Oh! Having won three Grammy Awards, Olivia Rodrigo in 2010 cheerfully refused one of them in the style of Taylor Swift.

The 19-year-old Good 4 U singer was posing backstage at Sunday’s award ceremony on April 3 with her trophies in her hands when one of them fell. When the award fell apart in two, the California native made a shocked face.

Similarly, Swift, 32, struggled to hold four statuettes in her hands while posing for photos at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards. At the time, the “Blank Space” singer wore an off-the-shoulder dress on the red carpet, while Rodrigo looked just as brilliant this year in a black dress, matching opera-length gloves and double chokers.

Sunday’s ceremony marked the actress’ first appearance at the Grammys, and she told Entertainment Tonight about how “genuinely excited” she was watching other performers. “If I had won one, it would have been something I couldn’t even understand,” Rodrigo said before the show.

Star of The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series became the second artist to take the stage after Silk Sonic, wowing the audience with his hit “Drivers License”.

The graduate of Bizaardvark became the winner in the nominations “Best New Artist”, “Best solo pop Performance” and “Best Vocal Pop Album”. In her first acceptance speech, Rodrigo said it was her “biggest dream.”

The former Disney Channel star continued: “Thank you to everyone at Interscope, especially John Janick, for believing in me and that I compose songs, first of all. …A huge thank you to Dan [Nigro], who composed all my music with me. Dan, you are the best friend, colleague and person I could ever ask for, so it’s all because of you, so thank you.”

The songwriter was nominated for seven awards, telling her Twitter followers about the “significant” honor in November 2021.

“When I was younger, my family lived a few blocks from Staples Center, where the Grammys were held every year,” the “Deja Vu” performer explained at the time. “I always went outside the arena and looked with surprise at the signs on the ground with the names of all the winners. I went to the Grammy Museum so many of my free weekends because I was so fascinated by the history of the show and all the incredible musicians who made it up. …I am very humiliated. Truly a day I will never forget.”