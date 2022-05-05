Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter were spotted talking at the Met Gala 2022 after the Joshua Bassett drama

The end of the drama? Olivia Rodrigo’s love triangle—and subsequent drama—with Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter hit the headlines after the trio released songs about their experiences, but the two women appear to have reconciled.

While the 19-year-old Bizaardvark graduate and the 22-year-old Skin singer have seemingly kept their distance in recent years, they reunited at the Met Gala 2022 on Monday, May 2. and moments you’ll miss” via Vogue’s official Instagram account on Wednesday, May 4.

Actor Sebastian Stan looks directly into the camera in one shot, although fans of social networks do not take their eyes off the interaction of Rodrigo and Carpenter in the background. Behind the 39-year-old Falcon and the Winter Soldier star, two Disney Channel graduates were photographed talking in private. The Grammy winner, for her part, furrowed her brows as she leaned in to chat with Carpenter.

While the two ladies did not divulge the details of their conversation, devoted fans honed the exchange.

“OLIVIA RODRIGO TALKS TO SABRINA CARPENTER???????????” one fan responded via Instagram. Another added: “Olivia and Sabrina Aaaaaaa!!!!!! best friend? I say yes.”

While Monday’s appearance marked the High School Musical star’s second invitation: The Musical: The Musical at a fundraiser at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Costume Institute, it was Carpenter’s debut at the Metropolitan.

“This is my first time, so I pee myself,” the Girl Meets World graduate told Emma Chamberlain during an interview with Vogue on Monday. “I try to be observant and take everything into account, for example, I feel better now.”

Part of the “Tall Girl” actress’ first experience was catching up with Rodrigo almost two years after their now viral social media drama. It was rumored that 21-year-old Rodrigo and Basset met on the set of HSMTMTS before he allegedly hooked up with Carpenter, which apparently inspired Rodrigo to get a Grammy “Driver’s License.” (The trio has never confirmed the romance speculation or timeline.)

While the “Grace Excites Success” actress crooned about feeling insecure around an older blonde, Carpenter and Bassett also reportedly sang about their side of the story in their own songs.

“[‘Skin’] doesn’t call any human,” Carpenter wrote in an Instagram post in January 2021 after the song’s release. “Some of the lines are about a specific situation, while others talk about a lot of other experiences I’ve had over the last year… it also shows that a lot of things have actually gotten under my skin… and I’m still learning not to give other people so much power over my feelings.”

While the two ladies had previously denied knowing each other, except for a brief fleeting encounter, the trio tried to clear up any rumors of bad blood.

“The reality is that trying to talk about anything is like a lost cause, and I refuse to feed on any nonsense, so I just won’t,” the “Better Nate Than Ever” star told GQ. June 2021 “[Everyone] is asking me about Sabrina and Olivia. Why don’t we focus on these women for who they are? Let’s focus on the art they create and how great they are, not on their relationship with the boy.”