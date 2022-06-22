Olivia Rodrigo and DJ Zach Bia are dating: details of their new romance

Well 4 her! Olivia Rodrigo is dating Zach Bia, a source tells Us Weekly.

19-year-old Rodrigo and 26-year-old Bia meet by chance, according to a source who notes that they were “spotted kissing two weeks ago.”

The couple first sparked romance rumors back in February when they were spotted at a Super Bowl party. After their first meeting, they allegedly started casually spending time with each other, but kept the details of their relationship a secret.

In the same month, Us Weekly confirmed that Rodrigo had broken up with her then-boyfriend Adam Faiz after less than one year of marriage. Fans first began to wonder if they had announced their departure in December 2021, when the singer talked about how to move on after the breakup during an interview with British Vogue. “In addition to ending all contact, I think it’s important not only to forgive them, but also to forgive yourself for letting everything happen. That’s what I learned,” she said at the time.

Rumors surrounding the “Brutal” artist and the founder of the record label Field Trip intensified two months later when the couple was photographed in a cozy atmosphere in New York. Bia appeared to be hugging Rodrigo as they walked, which gave rise to new rumors that the duo are more than friends.

Rodrigo was also previously linked to her co-star Joshua Bassett. They met on the set of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in 2019 and, it seems, broke up a year later. Although neither of them has ever officially confirmed that they are dating, the Bizaardvark graduate made headlines after releasing her debut single “Driver’s License” in 2021 after fans suggested that the song was about 21-year-old Bassett and his rumored girlfriend at the time. , Sabrina Carpenter.

Rodrigo has yet to identify who inspired the track, but both Bassett and 23-year-old Carpenter have since released their own songs hinting at similar themes.

Bia, for his part, previously dated Madison Beer for almost a year before announcing their separation in March 2019. There were also rumors that earlier this year he was in a relationship with Outer Banks star Madeleine Cline, but he claimed that this was not the case. which is serious.

“We’re not dating,” the New York native said in a January interview with the “BFFs With Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards” podcast. “We hang out all the time. This is one of those things where we really enjoy spending time and having dinner with pleasure. But we never officially started dating and probably never will officially stop because we’re just hanging out. We enjoy it and don’t even think about what it is.”

We have reached out to representatives for comments regarding the novel by Rodrigo and Bia.