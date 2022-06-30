Olivia O’Brien talked about an affair with Pete Davidson before his affair with Phoebe Dynevor

Air purification. Olivia O’Brien responded to claims that she had met Pete Davidson in the past, and the singer did not deny the affair.

During an appearance on the podcast “Best Friends with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards and Brianna Chickenfray”, which aired on Wednesday, June 29, 22-year-old O’Brien confirmed rumors about her personal life.

The California native noted that she didn’t think “anyone knew” about their relationship before they announced it. “He wrote to me and said:”I’m dating someone else. So I can’t,” O’Brien said of receiving a breakup message in late 2020, shortly before the 28—year-old Davidson was spotted with Phoebe Dynevor.

According to the performer of “Jocelyn”, the relationship of the former couple ended well. “He’s hot and he’s really funny. And he’s really cute. He’s a really nice guy,” O’Brien added. She also criticized the “annoying” opinion that the comedian is not attractive.

Davidson initially sparked rumours of an affair with 27-year-old Dynevor after they were photographed together in the UK in March 2021. Us Weekly confirmed the following month that they were officially dating. At that time, a source exclusively told how the couple copes with a long-distance relationship.

“Pete and Phoebe are still strong, despite the fact that they can’t physically spend time together,” an insider shared with us in April 2021. “They keep in touch via text messages and FaceTime. Right now they are just focused on work. They don’t want to rush things.”

The source added that Davidson’s sense of humor conquered Dynevor. “They are happy with each other. He makes her laugh. Pete is a good guy and definitely charming. He’s easy-going and fun to be with.”

The New York native, for his part, later reflected on his personal life against the backdrop of his new novel. “I’m just very, very honest,” he said during an interview with “The Breakfast Club” in May 2021, noting that he doesn’t like to “play any games” when it comes to relationships. “I think a lot of people are doing what they’re trying to put on—not even the best—but almost the version of themselves they’d like to be. And eventually it will unravel, you know?

Three months later, Us confirmed that Davidson and Dynevor had decided to go their separate ways. Later that year, the Big Time Adolescence star began dating Kim Kardashian after her debut on Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

Since then, the 41-year-old beauty mogul has opened up about her romance with Davidson during the first season of her reality show on Hulu.

“Pete has to be literally the best person I’ve ever met. Like, the best heart. People will always say, “Oh, he’s so funny, and it has to do with how funny he is.” this month. “He always wants the best for people, he can handle anything and always does it with grace. He is very, very thoughtful, humble and so sincere. I would say the perfect word to describe Pete is “authentic.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Davidson for comment.