Olivia O’Brien Clarifies Pete Davidson’s Dating Comments: “I never claimed that we did it”

Change her tune? After Olivia O’Brien made headlines by claiming to have briefly dated Pete Davidson, she has since clarified their story.

The 22-year-old singer said her answer to a “very specific question” during an appearance on the podcast “Best Friends with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards and Brianna Chickenfrey” was taken out of context in a post that was deleted in Instagram Story on Friday, July 1. She added: “I’ve never dated anyone. Stop trying to inflate a strange drama because of what I wrote to someone 2 years ago.”

O’Brien doubled down on her second Story post, sharing footage of her turning off the camera and advising viewers to “watch the damn interview or shut your damn mouth.”

A few days earlier, the “Josslyn” singer sparked romance rumors when she revealed her past relationship with the 28-year-old “Saturday Night Live” graduate, claiming he broke up with her via text message to continue his romance with Phoebe Dynevor.

“He wrote to me and said:”I’m dating someone else. So, like, I can’t,” O’Brien said on Wednesday, June 29, on the Barstool Sports podcast. “He’s hot and he’s really funny. And he’s really cute. He’s a very nice guy.”

Davidson, for his part, quickly denied the rumors about the relationship, and his representative told Us Weekly in a statement: “There is no truth in this — they were friends and hung out at one time.”

The “King of Staten Island” star was previously linked to 27-year-old actress Bridgerton between March and August 2021. He has since moved on to Kim Kardashian after they reunited during her SNL debut in October of the same year.

“Pete has to be literally the best person I’ve ever met. For example, the best heart,” the 41—year-old Skims founder said during the June episode of the reality show about her family, The Kardashians. “People will always say, ‘Oh, he’s so funny, and that’s because of how funny he is.’ And that’s kind of the fourth thing on my list, why I like him.”

At the time, she added, “He always wants the best for people, he can handle everything, and he always does it with grace. He is very, very thoughtful, humble and so sincere. I would say the perfect word to describe Pete is “authentic.”

Kardashian, who has daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West, and Davidson’s romance has continued to heat up ever since.

“Kim likes how great Pete gets along with the kids,” a source told us in April. “He’s a big kid himself and makes them laugh. …Kim and Pete are very in sync right now, they keep up with each other, and their relationship is easy. They are getting closer and closer and are a really great couple.”