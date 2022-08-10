Olivia Newton-John’s Ex-Husband Matt Lattanzi ‘So Overwhelmed’ With Support After ‘Grease’ Star’s Death

Remembering the legend. Olivia Newton-John’s ex-husband, Matt Lattanzi, wrote a heartfelt message to friends and fans after the late Grease actress’ death.

Olivia Newton-John is dead at 73: Celebrity reaction

The 63-year-old Paradise Beach graduate and wife Michelle Lattanzi are “overwhelmed with love and gratitude” pouring out to the Newton-John family, Michelle wrote on Facebook on Monday, August 8, a few hours after news broke that the singer had passed away at the age of. 73.

Olivia Newton-John’s ex-husband reacted to her death

Matt Lattanzi and Olivia Newton-John. Bey / Shutterstock

“Today we lost one of the greatest in the world, Olivia Newton-John. … I have heard truly wonderful stories and memories from close and distant people and I honor each of you, where these feelings and memories come from,” she continued. “Nothing will replace the icon we lost, but her legacy lives and lives in our hearts and memory, as well as her contribution to our world culture, her beloved daughter Chloe Lattanzi and her Cancer Research and Wellness Center in Melbourne, Australia. ”

Michelle added: “Please honor your sadness and then celebrate the joy that Olivia’s heart and life achievements have given to our world. Sending all kinds of love, XOXO ❤”.

Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling: Chronology of their relationship

Newton-John was married to the former soap opera actor from 1984 to 1995, and in 1986 they had a daughter, Chloe Lattanzi. The Oregon native later moved in with his second wife Cindy Jessup, whom he was married to from 1997 to 2007 before exchanging vows with Michelle. . Newton-John, for her part, married John Easterling in 2008.

The entrepreneur announced the death of the “Physical” performer in a lengthy tribute posted on social media on Monday. “Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for over 30 years, sharing her journey with breast cancer,” Easterling wrote. “Her healing inspiration and pioneering expertise in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Foundation dedicated to plant medicine and cancer research.”

The Xanadu star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, and later underwent a partial mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. Her illness returned in 2013 and for the third time in 2017.

“I’m very confident,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in April 2019, coping with her health struggles. “I am a human being, I have moments of fear and anxiety, like everyone else, but in general I prefer to be positive, because you create your world with your thoughts. And if you think dark thoughts, you will create a dark world.”

The reaction of the actors of “Grease” to the death of Olivia Newton-John: John Travolta and others

At the time, the Australian star praised her family for helping her find the silver lining. “If you think positively, you will create a positive world around you and attract positive people to you,” she added. “I am very lucky in all these areas; I have the best husband in the world and the best daughter. I’m a lucky guy.”

Fans and former colleagues paid tribute to the “This is my Party” actress a few days after her passing, as did her 36-year-old daughter. “You are my lighthouse mother. My safe place. Space is in my heart,” Chloe wrote on Instagram along with a clip in which she sings with Newton-John. “It was and remains an honor for me to be your child and best friend. You are an angel on earth, and everyone you touched was blessed. I love you forever, my giver of life, my teacher, my mother.”