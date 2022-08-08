Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73: the “Grease” actress died after a battle with breast cancer

A heartbreaking battle. Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73 after repeated attacks of stage IV breast cancer.

Celebrity Deaths in 2022: The Stars we Lost

The actress died at her home in California on Monday, August 8, according to her husband John Easterling, who reported this via Facebook.

In 1992, the “Grease” star was diagnosed with breast cancer, and she underwent a partial mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. Her illness returned in 2013 and for the third time in 2018.

“I’m lucky to be experiencing this for the third time, you know? You have to find the silver lining; there’s something good in every bad situation,” she told Us Weekly about her worldview in April 2019. “I am very positive. I am a human being, I have moments of fear and anxiety, like everyone else, but in general I prefer to be positive, because you create your world with your thoughts. And if you think dark thoughts, you will create a dark world.”

The “Physical” singer added: “If you think about the good, you will create a positive world around you and attract positive people to you. I am very lucky in all these areas; I have the best husband in the world and the best daughter. I’m a lucky guy.”

Celebrities who have found the best friends in their colleagues

A month earlier, the Australian star revealed why she decided to keep her health in the shade, telling today that she wanted to avoid “speculation” about her personal battle.

“I just decided I wanted to go through it myself,” she said during an interview in March 2019. “And I treated a lot naturally and used a lot of herbs that my husband prepared for me.”

Throughout her own ups and downs, the songwriter has founded the Olivia Newton-John Foundation to “inform patients and their caregivers about kinder cancer treatment options” and make donations to cancer research, according to his website. Discussing her charity in the 2020 video, the “Desperate Times” singer noted that she wants to stay strong for the sake of her daughter Chloe Rose Lattanzi, whom she shared with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi.

Stars who broke Grammy records: Beyonce, Adele and others

“It was all overwhelming. It was a feeling of fear, horror, uncertainty,” the actress recalled about her diagnosis. “I made a decision that I would be fine. I had to believe that I would be fine, that my daughter was the most important thing in my life, and I would be fine for her.”

The four-time Grammy Award winner, best known for his role as Sandy in the 1978 film Grease, also made a successful career as a solo artist, selling more than 100 million records worldwide. Other notable film works include 1980s Xanadu, 2000s Dirty Lives, and her most recent famous role, 2020’s The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee. On the small screen, she appeared as a presenter and musical guest on the show “Saturday Night Live” in 1982 and appeared as herself in Glee in 2010.

Along with Chloe, 38, Newton-John is survived by Easterling, 69, whom she married in 2008.