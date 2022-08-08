Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73, a colleague in the film “Grease” John Travolta responds

Grease star, singer and activist Olivia Newton-John died on Monday morning at her ranch in Southern California. Surrounded by family and friends, the singer peacefully passed away at the age of 73, her husband confirmed on social networks.

The actress, singer and activist, best known for her role as Sandy in the popular film “Grease”, openly spoke about her experience with breast cancer treatment. During her long-term struggle, the star founded the Olivia Newton-John Foundation, which researches medicinal plants and how they can be used to treat cancer.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully this morning at her ranch in Southern California surrounded by family and friends. We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family at this very difficult time,” her husband John Easterling shared. on her official Facebook page. “Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for over 30 years, sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering expertise in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Foundation dedicated to plant medicine and cancer research. flowers, the family asks to make any donations in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation (ONJFoundationFund.org )”. According to the statement, “Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling, daughter Chloe Lattanzi, sister Sarah Newton-John, brother Toby Newton-John, nieces and nephews Totty, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith, Emerson, Charlie, Zach, Jeremy, Randall and Pierce Newton-John, Jude Newton-Stock, Leila Lee, Kira and Tasha Edelstein, as well as Brin and Valerie Hall.”

In response to the tragic news, fellow “Newton-John Grease” co-star John Travolta took to Instagram to share a message for his Sandy. “My dear Olivia, you have made our life so much better. Your influence has been incredible,” Travolta signed the post. “I love you so much. We’ll see each other again on the road, and we’ll be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you, and forever! Your Danny, your John!” The duo played the iconic roles of Danny and Sandy in the film. Years later, the actors reunited to make the film “Two of a Kind” in 1983, and all these years they seemed to be close friends.

Newton-John believed that herbal therapy could improve the quality of life of those seeking treatment for cancer. She and her husband founded the foundation in October 2020 with the goal of helping people realize “the world beyond cancer,” as stated in their mission statement. The current research conducted by the foundation can help improve the lives of many cancer patients and find out how herbal medicine treats cancer cells.

