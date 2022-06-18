Olivia Munn says her postpartum body ‘hasn’t recovered’ but Malcolm is ‘worth it’

Olivia Munn at The Creative Coalition Spotlight Initiative Gala Awards at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 25, 2022. Michael Hercombe / Shutterstock

While Olivia Munn’s postpartum life wasn’t rosy, son Malcolm made every struggle meaningful.

“The postpartum path is difficult, but it’s worth it,” Violet, 41, wrote on Instagram on Friday, June 17, sharing a video of her rocking a 7—month-old baby.

In the clip , Mann noted: “My body didn’t come back, but it made this little guy, so I only love him. 💙”

Us Weekly previously confirmed in November 2021 that the former Daily Show correspondent and her boyfriend John Mulaney welcomed their first child shortly before Thanksgiving.

“My Golden Bull, baby,” Mann captioned her son’s Instagram debut a month later. “Malcolm Hype Mulaney. Happy holidays.”

While Mann and the 39-year-old former Saturday Night Live writer, who first met in May 2021 during his divorce from Anna Marie Tendler, continued to dote on their baby, she openly talked about her postpartum struggle.

“My hips are still wobbly from pushing a person out, my postpartum anxiety is still here (and terrible), but today I got up and took my first capoeira lesson,” the actress wrote in an Instagram Story in March. “Returning to martial arts made me feel a little better. I hope I can continue in the same spirit.”

The Newsroom graduate also spoke frankly about the small amount of breast milk and difficulties with breastfeeding.

“I felt like my body was failing. I was afraid I wouldn’t contact my child. But then I said: “To hell with it,” Mann wrote on Instagram Stories in February, noting that she tried to work with several breastfeeding consultants and tried using several breast—feeding pillows and lots of soups, coconut water, teas. chewing gum and nipple ointments are useless.

At the time, she added in her social media post: “Breastfeeding is good, as is a mixture. Moms — do whatever you need to feed your baby, and don’t let anyone make you feel bad about it.”

Despite the difficulties, a source previously told us that Mann was “very happy” as a new mom and was focused on “making sure Malcolm is a healthy baby” as he develops.

“She gets a lot of support from friends,” an insider noted in January. “Her mom, [Kim Mann], was especially helpful. She feels really blessed. …She asked her subscribers and other moms for advice. It’s really because it’s a new world for her, so she just wants to make sure she’s doing everything right.”