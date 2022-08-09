Olivia Flowers of Southern Charm Claims That Taylor Ann Green Initiated the Split of Shep Rose

We take a step back. After the breakup of Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green, their colleague in the film “Southern Charm” Olivia Flowers told about the current situation of the couple — and who decided to break off the relationship.

Timeline of the relationship between Shep Rose from Southern Charm and Taylor Ann Green

“Taylor initiated it. But they both took the place she offered,” 30—year-old Olivia told Us Weekly on Monday, August 8, about the unexpected breakup.

According to the Bravo newcomer, 27-year-old Taylor was still adjusting to major life changes. “[She does] as good as can be expected. It’s one thing to go through a breakup, and another to face it publicly,” she added. “And I think it was kind of a shock in the whole thing.”

Olivia continued, “The news broke before she really accepted it herself. But she was good. This week she will be on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. We’ll see her and Naomi [Olindo], and she’s spent a lot of time with her family, and we’ll see.”

Shep Rose’s Candid Quotes on How to Calm Down Before Taylor Ann Green’s Breakup

At the end of last month, we confirmed that 42-year-old Shep and Taylor had broken up after almost two years of relationship. On the eve of their breakup, fans watched as they tried to solve problems in their relationship while the cameras were filming the popular TV series Bravo.

“Now I don’t want to have children. But we don’t use protection,” the host of the “Enough About Me” podcast told co—star Austin Kroll during an episode the same month. “I do not know what I want. Almost two years and I’m happy. My life is really good, and she’s a big, big part of it.”

In another episode, Shep and Taylor tried to figure out their plans for the future together. “In my ideal world, I would get married, maybe at 30, 31. I would have started [having] children at 32, 33,” the paramedic said in a confession from the episode on Thursday, August 4. — Shep’s watch may not work. it’s ticking, and mine is ticking.”

During her Us interview, Olivia also addressed Craig Conover’s claims that Shep cheated on Taylor.

The dating history of the actors of the series “Southern Charm”: the love life of reality show stars

“I don’t think anyone really understood what Craig was saying at that moment. I mean, even Austin had an unreadable face when he said that,” she remarked. “[Shep] has a lot to figure out. It’s no secret that [he] may need to grow up a bit when it comes to parties. But it wasn’t something out of the ordinary. He needs time to figure out what he wants.”

Olivia added: “Taylor is a special girl, and he knows it. And if he needs to take a place to do these things, then that’s what he’s going to do.”

With a report by Cristina Garibaldi