Olivia Benson’s first photos appeared in the new season

After a long wait for the coronavirus pandemic, production has started again, season 22 of Law & Order: SVU is ready, so they show us these photos of the season premiere.

The first episodes of season 22 of Law & Order: SVU, will show us the team trying to solve a case that has all Central Park alarmed.

But the team will have some problems and they will be hampered by their own blind spots and a community that is losing trust in the police.

The first episode of season 22 of Law & Order: SVU, will be called, “Guardians and Gladiators”, referring to a fight that is about to start in this new season with Olivia Benson.

With the recent trailer for the new season 22 that was released a few days ago, everything that the team will have to face amidst the protests against racism and police abuse is confirmed.

The premiere of season 22 of Law & Order: SVU, will be on November 12 with its first episode called, “Guardians and Gladiators.”



