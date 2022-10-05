Oliver Sim says there will be “more music from The xx”

In a new interview with Consequence, Sim, who released his debut solo album “Hidden Bastard” last month, talked about where the band is heading.

When asked about The xx’s future plans, he said, “Xx will always be my home and will always be my priority. And normally I wouldn’t speak for Romy [Madley Croft] and Jamie [xx], but I know they feel the same way. I think everything we do with our solo projects just inspires me. How will this change the group? What have we all learned independently? Nothing has been recorded at the moment, but there is definitely more music from The xx.”

Since all three members have recently been working on solo material, they were last seen together in the studio last December, when the band shared a short clip of their performance in an accelerated video.

Before that, The xx last hinted at new music in an Instagram post back in January 2020, before the start of the COVID pandemic.

Earlier this year, the band shared a live version of Jamie xx’s “Stranger In A Room”, which they performed back in 2016, and announced a new monthly show on Apple Music 1.

In an interview with NME recently, Sim said that it was difficult for him to create his solo album because he spent his entire career in a band.

“It was scary because I’ve been in The xx since I was 15,” he admitted. “That’s all I’ve ever done. It just begs the question: if I’m not one third of The xx, who the hell am I? How do I sound? What am I writing about?”

NME awarded the record four stars and said that “Singer xx impresses with her radical honesty.”