OkunoKA Madness, análisis; break the sound barrier

Although it seems that they are there almost always, it has been a while since the genre of difficult platforms – in the manner of Super Meat Boy – does not give many samples of life worthy of the name.

In fact, three years have passed since the last great work of this aspect, the superb and unclassifiable The End is Nigh with which Edmund Mcmillen once again made us despair with the genre that he himself helped define. A true masterpiece, which sales do not seem to have accompanied the level that its quality deserved.

After a somewhat less exuberant period, with very few games of this style – despite the fact that the platform genre in general does not stop receiving tickets – the Italian team Caracal Games returns to the attack to raise the bar with Okunoka Madness, the relaunch of a title for Switch that went quite unnoticed at the time. It is therefore a good time to find out if this cute but devilish title needed an extension and a little more work – as has been the case with Blasphemous – or if its playable base was not solid enough to stand out in these moments in which it is so difficult to position.

No cheat or cardboard

Okunoka Madness makes no effort to hide its sources of inspiration, and it does so precisely by emphasizing its best virtue: the fusion of two very definite tendencies. From the introduction it is clear to us that the game does not pretend to stand out for its plot, showing us how much the studio reveres these two great inspirations. From the first, Rayman Legends, the studio has taken a carefree artistic style that gets into the eyes, in which many well-made details such as some shadow games attract attention. From the second, Super Meat Boy, the entire proposal has been taken literally at the playable level, with the implications that this entails since it is a game with well-defined characteristics. Nothing to object to the audiovisual section: it is a game that likes to be seen and heard without having to assault the steps of the heavyweights. When it comes to the feel from the controller, whoever is used to dealing with difficulty will find themselves in their sauce in this game, but things may have gone a bit far even for them.

Once we start the campaign, the first screen of the initial world makes it clear to us what the issue is: a new Super Meat Boy wants to take over. It turns out that the first few levels are almost identical to those of Edmund McMillen’s independent classic, who used those opening bars so well to explain his mechanics. Okunoka Madness does it too, although it happens that those mechanics are never as perfect as those of its model, so a part of the grace that instantly elevated the hit of the flesh child has been lost along the way this time. Even so, same premise: we have to get from point A to point B in each level, with the only additional task of finding some extra that will force us to take more complicated jumps.



