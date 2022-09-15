Oklahoma to Dedicate New Statue to Three Legendary Sooners Players

At the end of this month, three Oklahoma Sooners legends will receive a high award.

A statue will be installed in the legendary football program Lucius, Dewey and Lee Roy Selmon are three brothers who will go down in history as some of the best players in Oklahoma history.

The statue, which will stand on the corner of Jenkins Avenue and Brooks Street, will be unveiled before the Kansas State game on September 24.

The Selmons came to play for Chuck Fairbanks and Barry Switzer from Yufola High School. Lucius, the eldest brother of the three, arrived in Norman in 1970. Dewey and Lee Roy arrived in 1972.

By the end of their college careers, all three brothers earned All-American honors as the Sooners’ star quarterbacks. They also helped the program hold two consecutive national championships in 1974 and 1975.

Lee Roy won the Outland and Vince Lombardi trophies. He was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the No. 1 overall pick in the 1976 draft, after which he won three All-Pro selections and six Pro Bowl appearances in nine professional seasons in nine professional seasons.

The statue of Selmon will be the first football statue in Oklahoma outside of Heisman Park.