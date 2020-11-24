OKEx Will Open Withdrawals Before 27 November

Bitcoin exchange OKEx suspended withdrawals due to an issue involving founder Star Xu and one of the company’s top executives. OKEx CEO, who made a statement on November 19, stated that the problem was resolved and that withdrawals will be opened as of November 27. Exchange officials now gave investors two important good news.

OKEx will open withdrawals early

In a statement to CoinDesk by an OKEx spokesperson, it was confirmed that transactions will open before November 27th. Although a clear date is not given, the statement that the transactions will open before 27 November points to the next two days.

I think #OKEx withdrawal reopening may cause volatility due to bulk withdrawal requests.#OKEx has not announced the exact reopening time, so I recommend setting an alert on our website to respond in advance. Set Alert 👉https://t.co/3pmBj9WvZG https://t.co/46tBuwjMeT pic.twitter.com/1dbSDxfrgr — Ki Young Ju 주기영 (@ki_young_ju) November 23, 2020

In fact, OKEx sent out funds on November 23 and tested the system with 0.02 BTC. Successful execution of the transaction suggests that the withdrawal function can be opened in a much closer time.

CryptoQuant CEO Ju drew attention to a danger in the continuation of his statement above. According to Ju, “heavy withdrawals” to be made by opening transactions can lead to an incredible volatility in volatility. OKEx seems to have chosen a clever way to reduce this desire of users who want to withdraw their money from the exchange.

Awards will be distributed to users

Users who deposit money, own tokens or trade during the period when the withdrawals are suspended will receive a reward from the pool corresponding to 20% of the revenue obtained by OKEx through futures and perpetual swaps in the last 7 weeks. In other words, 20% of the revenue from these two products in the last 7 weeks will be distributed directly to OKEx users.

It was stated that the users will receive a reward based on their “assets and transaction terms”. In addition, OKEx will issue a commission discount card worth 100 Tether for users with assets of 10,000 Tether or more before November 23.



