OKEx Warns: Bitcoin Whales May Come Dump

An analysis for Bitcoin, which is trying to test the $ 20,000 level, also came from the OKEx exchange. OKEx published an article stating that retail Bitcoin investors are undecided about the market direction. In the article, it was suggested that Bitcoin whales can dump high liquidity by taking advantage.

The crypto money exchange OKEx also included the opinions of Robbie, the OKEx investment expert, in its Bitcoin article published. Robbie claimed that the price of Bitcoin hovers above $ 19,000, so whales can dump high liquidity by taking advantage. He stated that it would be very difficult to break the 19.500 – 20.000 range in the short term. Then he said:

“What we’re going to see is a war between whales and retail investors because Bitcoin is trying to test the psychological level of $ 20,000.”

The CEO of CryptoQuant recently made a similar statement and said, “The $ 20,000 war will be between big Bitcoin whales and retail investors.” he said.

Investors are trapped

Stating that Bitcoin was on the rise after the correction seen on Thanksgiving Day, OKEx started the analysis by mentioning that BTC, which reached $ 19,912, has started to consolidate. Then, BTC made some comments on the charts of long / short ratio, basis, open position / transaction volume and secured borrowing ratio.

“This week, as seen in the charts of long / short ratio and collateralized borrowing, retail investors seem trapped in the face of major price movements. The charts analyzed after the middle of the week show that retail investors cannot demonstrate a clear attitude towards the market trend.

BTC long / short ratio

What it is: compares the long / short ratio, the number of users who open long and short positions.

The long / short ratio dropped from 1.08 to 0.78. This shows that retail investors are caught off guard for a recovery, and those who make shorts are trapped.

“When the BTC index exceeded $ 19,000, this rate increased from 0.78 to over 1.0 within 6 hours. This was an indication that the investors were chasing the rally. Since midweek, the rate has dropped again and is now at the 0.9 level. This chart is a sign that currently market participants are undecided about the direction of the market. ”

BTC basis

What it is: BTC basis shows the quarterly futures price, spot index price and base difference.

It is stated that there is a sudden increase in BTC base and funding rates as the BTC index exceeds $ 19,000. In the analysis, which stated that the base rate increased from 200 to 300 dollars, it is said that the high leverage made by the investors may have caused the collapse of 1800 dollars. It has now been announced that the base rate is at normal levels ($ 200).

Open position and trading volume

What it is: An open position is the sum of futures / swaps that have not been closed or paid on a specific day. Transaction volume is the total trading volume of futures / permanent swaps in a certain period of time.

It is stated that the current open positions are at $ 1.26 billion, indicating that the market is still active.

Secured borrowing rate

What it is: This ratio is spot market data showing the ratio between users who borrow USDT and users who borrow USDT worth of BTC in a specified period.

The collateralized borrowing ratio was said to be consistent with the long / short ratio in the past week and is now back to the 11.0 level.



