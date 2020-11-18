OKEx Token Rising: What Is The Claim Behind The Rise?

OKEx, one of the largest Bitcoin exchanges in the world, has not been able to provide users with withdrawal services since October 16, 2020. OKEx, which stopped withdrawals after the founder Star Xu was allegedly detained, emphasized that the funds are completely safe. Now, the unexpected rise in the price of OKEx’s token OKB has opened the door to a critical claim.

Known for his closeness to the Chinese market, Dovey Wan stated that the allegations of Star Xu getting out of custody are on the agenda. After this claim, the OKBBULL token of the Bitcoin exchange OKEx’s token OKB, both on the spot market and on FTX, has gone up.

Front running in action given “reliable rumor” Star is out🥴🥴 should have a prediction market on Star Xu’s release from Chinese police custody that gonna be fun pic.twitter.com/ms64h1CjmS — Dovey 以德服人 Wan 🪐🦖 (@DoveyWan) November 18, 2020

OKBBULL’s unit price on the FTX crypto currency exchange has increased by 17% in the last 24 hours. The OKBBULL token can be thought of as 3x leveraged of the normal OKB price, and investors both gains and losses are 3 times more effective.

Will Bitcoin exchange OKEx open withdrawals?

OKB’s price in the spot market has increased by 4% in the last 24 hours, and it is seen that the prices in the most leveraged trading market have increased with claims. No official statement has yet been made about the status of OKEx founder Star Xu, and this claim may be completely unsupported. Responding to a person who asked him for a source, Wan stated that he was not sure about the source, but emphasized that “what is reliable and not” can be understood after the developments.

希望他死在里面 别出来打针了 — ✎﹏﹏𝓜𝓪𝓷𝓷𝓮𝓻𝓼 𝓜𝓪𝓴𝓮𝓽𝓱 𝓜𝓪𝓷 (@GodsAlsoPray) November 18, 2020

It can be understood from the automatic translation offered by Twitter that a follower who responded to this raged the OKEx founder. In the continuation of these allegations, the fact that the withdrawals are still closed may spoil the hopes of investors. In order for the claims to be clear, it seems necessary to open the withdrawal transactions.



