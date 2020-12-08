OKEx to List 5 Cryptocurrencies Tomorrow

OKEx, one of the leading crypto currency exchanges, will list 5 cryptocurrencies tomorrow. The cryptocurrencies that will be listed by OKEx, which expresses its support to the DeFi world at every opportunity, are announced as Cover Protocol (COVER), Hegic (HEGIC), Keep3rV1 (KP3R), API3 (API3) and Pickle Finance (Pickle).

Malta-based cryptocurrency exchange OKEx shared a large listing announcement. According to the post posted today on OKEx’s official site, the exchange will list 5 new cryptocurrencies tomorrow. The crypto coins that will be listed by the OKEx exchange are Cover Protocol (COVER), Hegic (HEGIC), Keep3rV1 (KP3R), API3 (API3) and Pickle Finance (Pickle). The deposit transactions for these 5 cryptocurrencies started today.

On December 9, crypto coins will be listed in 3 stages.

Transactions in COVER / USDT, HEGIC / USDT, KP3R / USDT, API3 / USDT and PICKLE / USDT parities will be possible.

Transactions will be opened with COVER / ETH, HEGIC / ETH, KP3R / ETH, API3 / ETH and PICKLE / ETH parities.

Withdrawals will be opened for COVER, HEGIC, KP3R, API3 and PICKLE.

Cover Protocol (COVER)

Cover Protocol (COVER), recently listed by Binance, offers a peer-to-peer (P2P) service to provide an insurance system in the DeFi domain. COVER aims to protect its users against risks in decentralized finance.

COVER price is currently hovering around $ 713. With a market value of 37.2 million dollars, the daily trade volume for COVER is over 20.4 million dollars. The price of COVER broke its own record about two days ago, reaching $ 978. Launched in late November, COVER is currently listed on platforms such as MXC.COM, Binance, Sushiswap, and 1inch Exchange.

Hegic (HEGIC)

Hegic, an Ethereum-based DeFi protocol, is an on-chain peer-to-peer option trading platform. The Hegic project is claimed to be one of the pioneers in the peer-to-peer options market. With Hegic, platform users can perform buying and selling options with the help of simple interfaces.

HEGIC price, which is currently $ 0.1951, broke a record 13 days ago, reaching $ 0.2946. HEGIC is an ERC-20 token, ranked 154th in the list of most valuable cryptocurrencies with a market value of $ 59.7 million. Daily HEGIC trade volume is approximately 1.6 million dollars. Platforms that currently list HEGIC include Bilaxy, Uniswap, MXC.COM and Binance.

Keep3rV1 (KP3R)

As a decentralized platform, Keep3rV1 has been designed to create a bridge between projects that need to benefit from external developments and those who can provide the necessary services. The Keep3rV1 project works to facilitate the interaction between decentralized finance protocols and the so-called “Keepers” business managers.

KP3R ranks 128th among the most valuable cryptocurrencies with a market cap of $ 77.7 million. The KP3R coin hit an all-time high 2 days ago, reaching $ 492. KP3R price is currently hovering around $ 382. The transaction is listed on KP3R coin Binance, Uniswap, MXC.COM, Bilaxy, LBnak, Hoo and 1inch Exchange.

API3 (API3)

Managed by DAO, API3 targets dAPIs to meet the requirements of Web 3.0’s strict decentralized structure without the need for a third party. API3 aims to provide a transparent, truly decentralized and reliable environment to smart contract developers without intermediaries.

The API3 price, which broke a record by going to $ 2.71 4 days ago, is now at $ 1.92. Launched at the end of November, the market value of API3 coin is over $ 35 million and its daily trading volume is approximately $ 12.8 million. API3 is currently listed by platforms such as Uniswap, Hoo, and 1inch Exchange.

Pickle Finance (PICKLE)

Aiming to prevent volatility in fixedcoins, PICKLE provides liquidity to fixedcoins in the DeFi area. PICKLE, which offers yield farming with higher returns in the fixedcoin pools, attracted a lot of attention in September when it was first released and managed to increase its price of $ 4 to over $ 80.

PICKLE, which is well away from its all-time high of $ 85, is currently trading just under $ 16. The daily trading volume for PICKLE is $ 12.7 million, while its market value is $ 15.1 million. Among the platforms that list MXC.COM, Uniswap, 1inch Exchange and Bilaxy PICKLE.



