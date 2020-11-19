OKEx officially opens withdrawals

Cryptocurrency exchange OKEx is reactivating withdrawals after more than a month.

In the official statement made by OKEx, it was reported that withdrawals can be made as of November 27.

In the statement, it was noted that “one of the persons with authority over the private keys of OKEx completed the process of assisting the investigation carried out by law enforcement officers” and “During this investigation, it was confirmed that OKEx was not engaged in any illegal activity and the person holding the private key returned to work. expressions were used.

According to the statement, transactions can be done without any restrictions. Prior to this, the exchange stated that it will carry out strict security checks to restore the normal functioning of hot wallets and ensure the safety of users’ funds. It was also stated that apologetic award campaigns will be emphasized due to this entire process.

What happened?

On October 16, a decision that shocked users was made by OKEx, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. The exchange reported that it has stopped customers’ withdrawals for an indefinite period of time. In the official statement, it was stated that such a decision was taken because one of the officials who kept the passwords was detained by the security forces. This person was allegedly the founder of OKEx, Star Xu.

Allegations surfaced yesterday that Xu was released by the police. After these rumors, the price of the exchange’s crypto currency OKB increased by about 20 percent.



