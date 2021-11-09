OKEx lists ENS with market cap exceeding 500 million in a short time

Cryptocurrency exchange OKEx has started listing Ethereum Name Service’s ENS token on its platform. Transactions for ENS started today. Withdrawals will be activated tomorrow.

Ethereum Name Service is a blockchain-based naming system that associates

Ethereum addresses, content hashes, and metadata with human-readable names. The “.eth” domain name offered by the platform can be linked to an Ethereum wallet, resulting in an address that is easy to remember and remember.

As it is known, Ethereum Name Service distributed its own token ENS free of charge to users who purchased the “.eth” domain name before October 31, 2021. Users started to receive their ENS tokens today. The market value of ENS exceeded $ 500 million in a short time and its price increased to over $ 43.

Entity name: Ethereum Name Service

Abbreviation: ENS

Total supply: 100,000,000

