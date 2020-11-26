OKEx Launches Shooting, Has High Volume Bitcoin Output

The cryptocurrency and Bitcoin exchange OKEx started allowing withdrawals after a five-week withdrawal suspension at 11:00 today.

A massive Bitcoin (BTC) exit took place from the stock market within minutes of the shooting. Approximately 2,822 Bitcoins were moved within a single block in OKEx. According to blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant, this is the largest single-block issue since May 2019. Of the 2,822 coins withdrawn, 456 were moved to the cryptocurrency exchange Binance, and more than 400 to other exchanges.

Is It Linked To The Bitcoin Price?

OKEx suspended withdrawals indefinitely on October 16, after one of the exchange’s key holders was hired by the authorities to “assist with the investigation” and lost contact with the exchange. Some analysts have attributed Bitcoin’s recent meteoric rise to a shortage of supply, partly due to OKEx’s suspension of crypto withdrawals. This is because the price increase started after OKEX’s decision dated October 16th.

However, many market watchers see no strong reason to attribute the latest price hike to OKEx’s problems. “The timing of the OKEx suspension and the price rally may be entirely coincidental,” Messari’s Bitcoin analyst Ryan Watkins told CoinDesk.

Bitcoin lost nearly $ 3,000 in value today, shortly before OKEx relaunched withdrawals. It is not clear whether the two events are linked.



