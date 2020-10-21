OKEx: “Commercial Transactions Will Start Again”

The cryptocurrency exchange OKEx was under investigation a few days ago. The exchange, which announced the issue, stopped crypto money withdrawals for this reason. According to a new statement, transactions for several fiat currencies, including the Chinese yuan, will continue from where they left off.

OKEx, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency exchange, is restarting business transactions for several fiat currencies. The stock exchange has published this announcement on its website. Accordingly, peer-to-peer (P2P) commercial transactions can be continued for a few fiat currencies as of today at 15:00 in the stock exchange. These fiat currencies include the Chinese yuan, the Vietnamese dong, and the Indian rupee.

Last week, first the withdrawals of all assets and then all transactions involving fiat money were stopped completely.

OKEx is opening up fiat off ramps at 8 PM China time tonight. Crypto withdrawals are still closed. Will be interesting to see if this will add some sell pressure. pic.twitter.com/3T5YGLj5EG — Samson Mow (@Excellion) October 21, 2020

Samson Mow, CSO of the bitcoin technology firm Blockstream, also talked about the exchange’s announcement on his Twitter account. In addition to the announcement made by the exchange, Mow also stated that there will be no withdrawals in the stock market. Whether the filming will not be able to add sales pressure to the market is a matter of curiosity according to Mow.

According to another information received, users resorted to various methods after the giant crypto money exchange OKEx stopped its withdrawals. It is not yet clear when to continue withdrawals in the exchange. For this reason, users started to explain that they are selling their assets such as USDT and BTC on the exchange with a 10% -20% discount.

OKEx later shared a tweet. It was announced in the tweet that the internal transfer authorizations of the accounts that put the platform and other users at risk were banned.

What happened?

The cryptocurrency exchange OKEx came under a police investigation on October 16th. After this incident, with a sudden decision announced in the stock market, it was announced that there was a cease of withdrawal transactions of crypto money assets.

While the investigation was curious about the stock market, CEO Jay Hao made a statement on this issue. Hao; He said the police were investigating several owners of private keys using the platform, not themselves. After this incident experienced by OKEx, both Bitcoin and the exchange’s own token, OKB, fell.



