OKEx CEO praises Dogecoin for 125 percent appreciation last week

OKEx CEO Jay Hao made positive statements about Dogecoin, one of the popular cryptocurrencies of recent days.

Dogecoin, the 34th largest cryptocurrency with a market value of $ 410 million, talked about it a lot last week. DOGE, which started to gain value with a popular TikTok user recommending Dogecoin a few days ago, rose from $ 0.0023 to $ 0.0052 in a short time.

Praise from OKEx CEO

JayEx, CEO of OKEx, one of the industry’s leading exchanges, spoke about Dogecoin in a statement to Cointelegraph. Hao thinks that Dogecoin, which is used as a joke by many people, is actually a very successful crypto project.

Dogecoin emerged in 2013 as a result of a hard fork made on the Litecoin network. It has been possible to see Dogecoin, which has been used for tips since then, especially on platforms like Reddit and Twitter. Although people often use Dogecoin to grant small amounts of tips, Hao believes this is a great success. So much so that Hao emphasizes that he has been actively using it for a long time, saying that Dogecoin has shown “a very healthy development” until now.



